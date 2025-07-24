The Best Way To Store Cut Pineapple So It Lasts

Since it's peak season for pineapple, picture this: You slice up the fruit, place it on a plate, and put it in the back of your fridge so you have something healthy to snack on for the week. However, two days later, the slices have already turned sour, mushy, and unappetizing. What could have gone wrong here?

If you haven't noticed yet, pineapple is a delicate fruit even if its outer skin appears tough. A whole, ripe pineapple will only stay good for three days when left out on the counter. When cut, it goes bad even faster. Once its flesh has been exposed to air, moisture loss and oxidation happen rapidly, leaving the fruit dull and spoiled in no time.

To counter this, proper storage is key. After slicing the fruit into chunks, rings, or spears, put the pieces in an airtight container. If you're using a resealable bag, minimize air exposure by pressing out as much air as possible before sealing the bag, then refrigerate immediately. This allows the sliced pineapple to last for five days in the refrigerator without ruining its juicy, sweet bite. Never wrap a pineapple in aluminum foil, as metal reacts to the fruit's acidity. Use BPA-free plastic or glass containers instead.