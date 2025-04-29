The Sweet Ingredient You Need To Start Adding To Fish Sandwiches

Any seafood lover will know that fish pairs well with bright and sour flavors. Think of a fresh, summer ceviche, a squeeze of lemon drizzled over crispy fish fillets, or a baked fish dish made with tangy tomatoes and onions. However, sweet and fruity flavors can also be used to complement seafood, cutting through oily richness and overly fishy notes to give things a juicy and refreshing balance.

Grapes and fish are a staple in traditional French cuisine — famed French chef Auguste Escoffier included Sole Véronique (white fish cooked with cream, wine, and whole grapes) on his menus. But, if you want to keep things a bit more modern, there's another unexpected way you can use fruit to upgrade a fish sandwich: top it with a pineapple ring.

Pineapple pairs well with fish for a variety of reasons. For one, the zesty sweetness of pineapple mimics the balancing effect of lemon citrus but with a bolder, more tropical flavor. Another reason a pineapple ring is the perfect fish sandwich topper is the texture. Fresh pineapple gives a toothy bite and a burst of flavor that complements the soft, flaky texture of common fish fillets like cod, pollock, or halibut. If your fish is breaded and fried, the added crunch will be even more satisfying.