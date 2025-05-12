Don't Throw Out Those Pineapple Rinds When You Could Make This Fermented Drink Instead

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Some fruits like apples and peaches have skins so thin they don't give us any pause, but others have thick rinds that need to be removed. While they usually go right in the trash, it turns out that banana peels can be used to make tea and smoothies, while watermelon rinds can be pretty tasty if you pickle them. Even pineapple skin, the rhinoceros hide of the fruit world, can be transformed into a drink called tepache — although this wasn't always the case. According to Bryan Quoc Le, a food scientist employed by Mendocino Food Consulting, "Tepache means made of corn, so the original indigenous drink was brewed from maize." He went on to say, however, that pineapple rinds may have been added as a sweetener as early as 500 A.D., and at some point they seem to have displaced the corn entirely.

Tepache is a fermented beverage somewhat similar to kombucha, although it's easier to brew since, unlike the latter drink, it requires no esoteric or acronymic ingredients. (We're talking about the SCOBY here — or symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast — that you need in order to start brewing your own kombucha.) Instead, all you really need are pineapple rinds, brown sugar, and water. Quoc Le, who authored a book called "150 Food Science Questions Answered," explains how these ingredients turn into tepache: "Yeast and lactic acid bacteria naturally live on the surface of the pineapple rind and rapidly ferment the brown sugar into alcohol and lactic acid." Don't get too excited about the alcohol part, though. While Quoc Le says it's possible for tepache to contain up to 5% alcohol, an ABV between 0.5% and 2% is typical. As homemade hooch goes, it's not too potent.