Stop Throwing Out Banana Peels And Use Them In This Drink Instead

Banana peels are useful for a number of reasons: They protect the sweet fruit inside, indicate ripeness by how brown and freckled they are, and star in classic comedy pratfalls — but they are unexpectedly also completely edible. Banana peels are rich in fiber and contain potassium (like the banana itself), and, as an added bonus, consuming them reduces food waste. But that doesn't mean you should just bite into a banana, peel and all. Instead of that unappetizing prospect, try blending them into a smoothie.

Choose a ripe banana when you're planning to use its peel. Ripening sweetens and thins the peel, which will otherwise be tough and bitter. Rinse the banana under running water to clean it, and use organic bananas if you want to be certain of avoiding pesticides on the skin. Cut off the two ends and discard them, then add the banana peel and fruit to any smoothie recipe that includes bananas. Freezing the banana slices first is also a great trick to make your smoothie thicker. You may not want to use the entire banana peel in one smoothie however, as it can be too much of a good thing, and all that fiber can lead to complaints from your stomach. Leftover banana peel can be stored in the freezer and used later.