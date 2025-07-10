16 Turkey Recalls That Impacted Millions

Millions of people look forward to eating their holiday turkey each Thanksgiving, even if that is the only time of the year they chow down on this tasty fowl. Others eat turkey on a more regular basis, taking advantage of the fact that turkey is one of the healthiest meat options out there. However and whenever you like to eat your turkey, though, take caution: Raw turkey can harbor some dangerous bacteria, such as salmonella, clostridium perfringens, and campylobacter, all of which can make you pretty ill.

Luckily, when it's discovered that bacteria like these have made their way into the food chain, turkey brands often issue recalls — but it's not just bacteria that's to blame for the myriad turkey recalls that have impacted millions of people throughout the United States over the last two decades. Other culprits include listeria, foreign objects mixed in with ground meat, and more. Here's what you need to know.