Every Pizza On Schlotzsky's Menu, Ranked Worst To Best

Schlotzsky's has always made its sandwiches the prime pick of the menu, but the pizzas at this deli chain are the unsung heroes here. You may not realize there are six premium pies available in personal pan sizes for your lunch and dinner enjoyment. Classics like cheese and pepperoni share the oven with novelty combos such as BBQ chicken and jalapeño, giving everyone's palate a fair shot at satisfaction. The best part? All of these pizzas feature fresh handmade crust churned out daily, with a texture that matches the chain's fresh-baked bread used for its sandwiches. And they're easier than ever to summon up, thanks to Schlotzsky's new layout that makes ordering more convenient.

Even among a six-pack of delicious blends, there are bound to be options that are more favorable than others. I hit the highway and headed to my closest Schlotzsky's to find out for myself how these tempting creations rate among one another; my trusty taste-testing team helped out with the meat-forward creations. Finding sneaky fast food pizza chains embedded in sandwich shops was a fun discovery to make, and though the pies all have their own special qualities, they were all incredibly tasty. It was a real task figuring out how they stacked up against one another, but in the end, it all came together deliciously.