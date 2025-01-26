10 Signs Of A Shady Pizza Shop, According To Pizzeria Experts

Pizza is the king of comfort food. In fact, it feels like we're selling it short by describing it as "popular." Polls have found that pizza is America's favorite food, beating out the likes of steak and burgers. That's a heck of a lot of slices.

With thousands of pizza joints to choose from, it's no surprise that they're not all on the same level. While there's no shortage of critical darlings and hidden gems, there's also a fair share of pizza shops that just aren't up to scratch. This isn't about personal preference — after all, there are numerous pizza styles out there, and everyone has their favorite. We're talking about the pizza shops that serve low-quality food made in a low-quality environment, whether that's in terms of hygiene, ingredients, or pizza-baking techniques.

To reduce the risk of wasting money on poor pizza, we spoke to pizza experts – Michael McCoy, founder of Prepa Pizza, pizza chef and mentor Andrea Danelli, and Michele Pascarella, owner of the pizzeria Napoli on the Road, who was named Pizza Maker of the Year at the World Top 50 Pizza Awards in 2023 — to learn more about the telltale signs of these not-so-stellar establishments. If you want to avoid visiting a shady pizza shop, take heed of these red flags.