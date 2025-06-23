How Many Ounces Are In Your Restaurant Wine Pour?

We've all probably watched a server oh-so-slowly pour out a skimpy-seeming glass of wine with a double-digit price tag and wondered how much wine, exactly, should be in a restaurant pour. Let's get this out of the way: if you're concerned about getting your money's worth you shouldn't order wine at a restaurant. Restaurant wine is an overpriced menu item that will always be marked up at least several hundred percent. That said, the right glass of wine can truly make a meal, especially if you're dining at a quality steakhouse that prioritizes wine pairings. Whether you're deciding if a tannin-rich glass of red to sip with your steak is worth the investment or simply keeping track of your alcohol intake, it's useful to know how much wine is in a standard restaurant wine pour.

Unlike pints of beer, there's no official standard measure for a glass of wine, which can lead to confusion and ambiguity. However, the generally accepted industry standard for a restaurant wine pour is around 5 ounces. The National Institutes of Health defines a standard drink as 5 ounces of table wine or 3 to 4 ounces of fortified wine (such as port wine).