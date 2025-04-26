Is It Cheaper To Order Wine By The Glass Or Bottle At A Restaurant?
You and your friends just settled into a booth at your favorite restaurant to peruse the menu. Suddenly, the waitstaff appears to take drink orders. When you mention wine, they ask the dreaded question, "Do we want a glass or are we thinking about a bottle?"
Before answering, it's important to note that restaurants use different pricing strategies for wines offered by the bottle versus wines offered by the glass — everything boils down to revenue. Both strategies revolve around the wholesale cost of a bottle, or what the restaurant paid a supplier for the wine.
For wines served by the bottle, the industry norm is to mark up the cost to patrons 200% to 300%. This means that if Sally's Wine Bistro sourced a bottle wholesale for $10, common business practice would be to sell the same bottle to customers for $30 to $40. In comparison, the price of wines served by the glass equals 85% to 100% of the wholesale cost (with a few exceptions). If we apply this logic to Sally's Wine Bistro using the same wholesale bottle that costs $10 to source, a single glass of this wine costs somewhere between $8.50 and $10. Often, restaurants unintentionally waste product by opening a whole bottle to pour one glass, which is partially why the cost is pushed to the consumer in this way. This means 9 times out of 10 it's going to be cheaper to order wine by the bottle instead of a single glass.
How to navigate a wine list
Most wine lists are organized in a similar style, starting with sparkling wines and Champagnes, then light-to-full-bodied whites, then light-to-full-bodied reds, and lastly, dessert wines. Some restaurants break this down even further by grape varietals (Chardonnay), specific countries (France), or specific regions (Loire Valley). Give the list a brief review, but don't let its size, the number of pages, or the bottle prices overwhelm you. If you're truly concerned about price or trying to stick to a budget, make that known to the server early, so they can help you select an appropriate wine. For what it's worth, there are delicious, mesmerizing, and stunning wines available at all price points.
Remember, this is a great opportunity to step out of your comfort zone and try something new. You're not alone — lean on your server or sommelier to provide insight and experience. Don't be afraid to ask questions and share your preferences so they can provide solid options that match what you're looking for. For example, if you love a bold, dry Napa Cabernet Sauvignon to pair with a juicy steak, the sommelier may suggest a robust French red Bordeaux, which has a similar profile thanks to the fact that it's typically a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon and other red grapes (particularly Merlot). Sometimes, if you're stuck between two wines, your server can bring you a taste of each to help you decide and avoid sending a bottle back if you don't like it. Of course, this is more likely an option for wines sold by the glass.