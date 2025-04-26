Is It Cheaper To Order Wine By The Glass Or Bottle At A Restaurant?

You and your friends just settled into a booth at your favorite restaurant to peruse the menu. Suddenly, the waitstaff appears to take drink orders. When you mention wine, they ask the dreaded question, "Do we want a glass or are we thinking about a bottle?"

Before answering, it's important to note that restaurants use different pricing strategies for wines offered by the bottle versus wines offered by the glass — everything boils down to revenue. Both strategies revolve around the wholesale cost of a bottle, or what the restaurant paid a supplier for the wine.

For wines served by the bottle, the industry norm is to mark up the cost to patrons 200% to 300%. This means that if Sally's Wine Bistro sourced a bottle wholesale for $10, common business practice would be to sell the same bottle to customers for $30 to $40. In comparison, the price of wines served by the glass equals 85% to 100% of the wholesale cost (with a few exceptions). If we apply this logic to Sally's Wine Bistro using the same wholesale bottle that costs $10 to source, a single glass of this wine costs somewhere between $8.50 and $10. Often, restaurants unintentionally waste product by opening a whole bottle to pour one glass, which is partially why the cost is pushed to the consumer in this way. This means 9 times out of 10 it's going to be cheaper to order wine by the bottle instead of a single glass.