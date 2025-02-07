What Makes Port Wine Unique, And When You Should Drink It

Port has a history as rich as the drink itself. The Romans first sowed the seeds of port production when they started cultivating grapes in what is now Portugal's Douro Valley, the home of the world's port industry, back in 200 BC. But it wasn't until the 1600s (with the help of the English, as you'll learn below) that port really started to take off in popularity — specifically with the richest, most elite members of society.

Now, port is still drunk all over the world. But the market for the sweet, fortified wine is evolving. While it has long been thought of as an old person's drink (similar to other fortified wines, like sherry, for example), research suggests more young people are starting to love it, too.

For example, in 2020, seventh-generation port maker George Sandeman told Forbes that more young American women were starting to enjoy port. He noted that this could be, at least in part, because it works as a base for many different cocktails. He explained that port brings "fruit and nutty flavors" to drinks, as well as "hint of sweetness."

Port's ability to help form a good cocktail is just one of the unique benefits of the drink. Keep reading to find out about the drink's potential to transform desserts, how it's produced, its fascinating history, when to drink it, and more.