Port wine, so named after the city from which it hails, Porto, in the Duoro region of Portugal, is typically sweet and served up with the dessert course of a meal. If you're looking to try this fortified wine at your next dinner party or even to cook with it (like with this poached pear seafoam salad or the saucy Francesinha sandwich), you can find it wherever wines are sold — and often for less than $30 a bottle. But once you've opened said bottle, how long do you have to drink it?

There are four main different types of port: tawny, ruby, vintage, and white. And of these, all except for vintage will keep in the refrigerator for up to three months. Vintage port (VP) will only last you five days, but the older the VP, the less time you have to drink it. (The oldest VPs, in fact, which may be aged 25 years or more, should be drunk within two days of opening them.)

The reason for such a large window with the tawny, ruby, and white ports is because they are fortified, meaning that they contain additional alcohol that has been combined with the wine during its creation. Because of the extra alcohol content, they are less susceptible to the deterioration woes of regular wine. But VPs are bottled in such a way that, despite the extra alcohol added, they're more vulnerable to oxygenation (they won't deteriorate entirely after a few days, but the special flavors and aroma will quickly start to fade).