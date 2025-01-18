Here's How Much Sugar Is In A Single Glass Of Red Wine

Red wine has long been discussed in the medical sphere, with studies about health benefits going back generations. One specialist says it lowers cholesterol, another announces that it improves heart health, and suddenly the smart people at universities around the globe are discovering that feeding red wine to mice makes them happy. You've heard Mary Poppins say that "a spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down," but does it help a glass of red wine go down, too? While dry red wines contain very low amounts of sugar, sweeter variations might surprise you with just how much sugar it holds.

Any wine, from a Cabernet to a Pinot Grigio, will contain some amount of sugar. After all — if there was no sugar, there would be no wine. Grapes naturally contain sugar, but the fermentation process (which turns grape juice into an alcoholic beverage) dissolves most of those sugars. During fermentation, winemakers add yeast to the barrel of grape juice. The yeast eats up the sugar, converting it to alcohol, but sometimes sugar is still left behind. This residual sugar can fluctuate depending on when the yeast is stopped, a decision that comes from whatever kind of wine the winemaker is aiming to create.