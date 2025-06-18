Taco Bell Crispy Chicken Burrito And Taco Review: Ditch The Tortilla And Just Eat The Chicken

After the messy tacos, it was almost a relief to move onto the more securely wrapped Crispy Chicken Burritos. While I was well aware this item is essentially the same thing as the taco, but with two strips instead of one, it somehow didn't look that much bigger. It was actually similar in length to the taco, and with its contents hidden, it seemed more compact than the more free-flowing taco.

I had two burritos before me, one with a few patches of pressed grill marks, and the other completely free of them. Otherwise, the characteristics of this tortilla wrap were the same as for the tacos. I'd normally tackle a burrito by hand, but I wanted a clearer picture of what I was biting into, so I cut it into two halves. I saw the two strips, but they looked rather minuscule when compared to the strips ordered à la carte. It was also accompanied by the same sloppy toppings that overwhelmed the tacos.

Similarly to the tacos, the burrito with Spicy Ranchero Sauce was a decisive winner over the Avocado Ranch burrito — but again the strips got lost within the sea of veggies, which seemed even wetter within the confines of the burritos. Also, while I don't have exact measurements, the burritos' tortillas seem more excessive than those used for the tacos. Since the strips are highly breaded to begin with, it's almost too much breading to swallow at once.