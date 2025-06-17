The Popular Herb You Should Never Store In The Fridge

So if you can't toss fresh basil in the fridge, where can you put it? The good news is properly storing fresh basil is quite straightforward. When you bring home a fresh bunch of basil, trim a few centimeters off the stems and stick them in a cup or jar of water. Leave it on the counter away from direct sunlight, and change the water every few days – kind of like a vase of flowers. If your basil doesn't have stems, you can simply leave the loose leaves in a plastic bag on your counter, optionally wrapped in a slightly damp paper towel. Whatever you do, don't put them in the fridge.

It might seem kind of annoying that you have to remember not to store basil in the fridge with the rest of your herbs, but look on the bright side — you'll get to enjoy the basil's delightful aroma brightening up your kitchen while you use up its fragrant leaves in perfect Caprese salads. Plus, you won't forget about your basil only to find it wilted and molding in the back of the fridge next week, as all too often occurs with other fresh herbs. Now that you know how to store (and where not to store) fresh basil, you're ready to use it to uplift all kinds of recipes beyond pesto and caprese – and don't forget to use up the leftover herb stems like a pro.