The Popular Herb You Should Never Store In The Fridge
Fresh herbs are one of the simplest and most effective ways to make a dish truly special. The fragrant leaves bring an unparalleled flavor and visual appeal that you just can't get from the dried stuff. Unfortunately, those delightfully aromatic (and not inexpensive) bunches of fresh herbs often end up sad and wilted before you can use them all to add a magical touch to sweet tea or boost jarred alfredo sauce. Luckily, this all-too-common tragic fate can be avoided (or at least delayed) with proper herb storage.
Most fresh herbs are best stored in the fridge, but the exception that proves the rule is one of the most popular herbs: basil. This summery herb is an essential ingredient in many a pesto, pizza, pasta sauce, and even Martha Stewart's favorite tuna salad sandwich, but it should never go anywhere near a fridge. Because basil thrives in warm climates (like the tiny Italian region where the best basil grows), stashing it in a cold refrigerator damages its delicate leaves and speeds up wilting and browning.
How to store fresh basil
So if you can't toss fresh basil in the fridge, where can you put it? The good news is properly storing fresh basil is quite straightforward. When you bring home a fresh bunch of basil, trim a few centimeters off the stems and stick them in a cup or jar of water. Leave it on the counter away from direct sunlight, and change the water every few days – kind of like a vase of flowers. If your basil doesn't have stems, you can simply leave the loose leaves in a plastic bag on your counter, optionally wrapped in a slightly damp paper towel. Whatever you do, don't put them in the fridge.
It might seem kind of annoying that you have to remember not to store basil in the fridge with the rest of your herbs, but look on the bright side — you'll get to enjoy the basil's delightful aroma brightening up your kitchen while you use up its fragrant leaves in perfect Caprese salads. Plus, you won't forget about your basil only to find it wilted and molding in the back of the fridge next week, as all too often occurs with other fresh herbs. Now that you know how to store (and where not to store) fresh basil, you're ready to use it to uplift all kinds of recipes beyond pesto and caprese – and don't forget to use up the leftover herb stems like a pro.