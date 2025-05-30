Give Jarred Alfredo A Much-Needed Flavor Boost With This Fresh Herb
Homemade alfredo sauce is creamy, comforting, and delicious. It may surprise some that something so tasty can be made with only three ingredients. But as quickly as it comes together, you can't deny the convenience of simply opening a jar of Alfredo sauce, heating it, tossing it with some pasta, and calling it done. Jarred Alfredo sauce may not be as good as the homemade version, but adding some freshly chopped parsley can transform any jarred brand into a fresh, vibrant sauce that's great with pasta, chicken, seafood, or mushrooms.
When parsley is heated and cooked, it tends to turn brown, so it's best to add it to the Alfredo sauce toward the end of the cooking process. That's to say, once the sauce is heated through and ready to serve. Stir in the parsley at this point and it will retain much of its vibrant green color. You could use dried parsley instead to give the sauce the appearance of containing herbs, but it will taste nothing like fresh parsley. If you want to get fancy, consider drizzling your finished alfredo dish with homemade herb-infused oil. It will add a boost of fresh flavor and a beautiful color.
Jarred Alfredo sauce can be flavored with many ingredients
On its own, jarred Alfredo sauce tastes of salty cheese, rich cream, and butter. As delicious as it is on its own, the sauce is also versatile when it comes to absorbing additional flavors. There are a variety of fresh herbs you can use to flavor Alfredo. It doesn't have to be parsley. Basil is a wonderful choice, as are chives (which will impart a mild onion flavor), thyme, or sage (a great choice for fall-inspired dishes). Even though dried parsley might not be the best choice for adding flavor, there are other dried herbs which can work; including herbs de Provence, a pinch of grated nutmeg, or dried red chili flakes.
A splash of dry white wine will thin out the sauce a bit but will provide acidity to complement the richness of Alfredo sauce. Lemon juice will work similarly and is a good choice if you don't want to include alcohol (the alcohol in cooking wine will evaporate, but even still). Lemon zest will add all of the flavor of fresh lemon without the tartness of the liquid. For deep, umami flavor, stir in chopped garlic, sautéed shallots, or sundried tomatoes. A generous pinch of ground black pepper will also give warmth and spice and may remind you a bit of cacio e pepe.