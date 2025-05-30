Give Jarred Alfredo A Much-Needed Flavor Boost With This Fresh Herb

Homemade alfredo sauce is creamy, comforting, and delicious. It may surprise some that something so tasty can be made with only three ingredients. But as quickly as it comes together, you can't deny the convenience of simply opening a jar of Alfredo sauce, heating it, tossing it with some pasta, and calling it done. Jarred Alfredo sauce may not be as good as the homemade version, but adding some freshly chopped parsley can transform any jarred brand into a fresh, vibrant sauce that's great with pasta, chicken, seafood, or mushrooms.

When parsley is heated and cooked, it tends to turn brown, so it's best to add it to the Alfredo sauce toward the end of the cooking process. That's to say, once the sauce is heated through and ready to serve. Stir in the parsley at this point and it will retain much of its vibrant green color. You could use dried parsley instead to give the sauce the appearance of containing herbs, but it will taste nothing like fresh parsley. If you want to get fancy, consider drizzling your finished alfredo dish with homemade herb-infused oil. It will add a boost of fresh flavor and a beautiful color.