Is It Safe To Grill With Alcohol?
Grilling is one of the simplest forms of cooking. Grilling with alcohol, however, is next level. Although it sounds intimidating, it's actually quite easy, and it's mostly safe (common sense logic and these helpful grilling hacks always apply). Plus, it's a helpful technique for deepening a protein with the flavors (smoky, acidic, herbal, earthy, tannic, or sweet) from whatever alcohol you use. For additional advice, The Takeout turned to Mike Williams, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Kenyon Grills.
Williams says that the first step is to avoid misting alcohol on the grill. "Especially if it's higher-proof like whiskey or vodka onto a traditional grill, it's highly flammable and can create a flare-up or a small fire," he explains. "If you must, beer or wine are less likely to ignite, and it's better to mist away from and right before you put the meat on the grill, or immediately after placing it."
As a safer alternative to misting, Williams encourages grill enthusiasts to use a drip pan. "Another solution would be using a Kenyon electric grill with a drip pan," he says. "Because there's no flames, your grill will not ignite and you can still infuse great flavor into your meal."
What alcohol is best for marinating meat or seafood?
According to Williams, one harmless and effortless way to grill with alcohol is by creating a boozy marinade. "In most cases, you'll want to limit your soaking in a spirit marinade to a few hours because although it can help tenderize your meat, it can make it mushy if you leave it soaking too long," he says. Select an alcohol that pairs well with the meat or seafood you want to marinate. "Whiskey and bourbon add a smoky, rich, and sometimes sweet flavor, and I like them for beef, pork, and chicken," Williams shares. "Tequila is a great choice for recipes like fajitas, either chicken, steak, pork, or even shrimp, for a bit of an earthy yet citrusy feel."
For tender proteins like lamb, seafood, or chicken, use a milder spirit like gin, which tones down the acidity. "Because it has a botanical flavor that can lean a little piney, it does well with other citrusy or herbal marinades," Williams says.
And don't overlook the powerful possibility of a neutral spirit like vodka. "Vodka is great for seafood, chicken, or even vegetables because it's a bit lighter and has more of a neutral flavor that's great as a carrier for other spices, juices, or herbs," Williams points out. He cautions that brandy and cognac should be used sporadically, as they can overpower the protein.
How to safely grill with alcohol
Williams recommends that home cooks pay extra attention to the temperature of the grill. "When you're grilling with alcohol-based marinades, you want to preheat to a medium heat rather than a high heat, so that if marinade drips off the meat when you're laying it onto the grill, you don't get a flame back into your face," he says. The lower heat allows the meat to cook thoroughly and to create a beautiful, delicate glaze on the meat's exterior without burning or charring.
If you're using charcoal briquettes or lump charcoal, be aware that both have the potential to react to alcohol. "If you use a charcoal grill, explosive flare-ups can happen if the alcohol hits the charcoal, so taking caution and having a fire extinguisher nearby are good ideas," Williams warns. It may be good to situate the grill in a corner of the yard and away from your home, outdoor furniture, or fencing. With a bit of practice, you'll be a safety-oriented grill master in no time.