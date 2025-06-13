Is It Safe To Grill With Alcohol?

Grilling is one of the simplest forms of cooking. Grilling with alcohol, however, is next level. Although it sounds intimidating, it's actually quite easy, and it's mostly safe (common sense logic and these helpful grilling hacks always apply). Plus, it's a helpful technique for deepening a protein with the flavors (smoky, acidic, herbal, earthy, tannic, or sweet) from whatever alcohol you use. For additional advice, The Takeout turned to Mike Williams, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Kenyon Grills.

Williams says that the first step is to avoid misting alcohol on the grill. "Especially if it's higher-proof like whiskey or vodka onto a traditional grill, it's highly flammable and can create a flare-up or a small fire," he explains. "If you must, beer or wine are less likely to ignite, and it's better to mist away from and right before you put the meat on the grill, or immediately after placing it."

As a safer alternative to misting, Williams encourages grill enthusiasts to use a drip pan. "Another solution would be using a Kenyon electric grill with a drip pan," he says. "Because there's no flames, your grill will not ignite and you can still infuse great flavor into your meal."