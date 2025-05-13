The Difference Between Agave Spirits And Tequila

Tequila is undoubtedly the best known of the agave spirits. Whether it's taken as a shot — preceded by a lick of salt and followed with a bite into a lime slice — mixed into a margarita, or used in TikTok's questionable tequila and apple juice cocktail, tequila is known and enjoyed around the world. But it is far from the only agave liquor out there. So, what actually separates tequila from the others? Mostly a bunch of restrictions.

In order for a liquor to be called tequila, it must follow a bunch of rules. For example, it must be made using 100% agave with no additives, and at least 51% of that agave must be of the Blue Weber variety. Additionally, tequila must be produced in one of the Mexican states of Jalisco, Guanajuato, Michoacan, Nayarit, or Tamaulipas. Just as champagne is named after a region of France, so too is tequila named after the town of Tequila in Jalisco, Mexico. Agave-based liquors that do not meet these requirements must be known by names like mezcal, bacanora, or just plain "agave spirits."

Beyond those restrictions, tequila is also separated from other agave spirits by the methods of production. All agave liquor is made from the cooked hearts (or piñas, so called because they look like pineapples) of the agave plant, but for tequila, this is done with steam. The cooked agave is then crushed to release the juice, which is, in turn, fermented and distilled. The process is fairly similar to other agave spirits, but as we dig into their production methods you will see how they differ from tequila, and how that creates very different results.