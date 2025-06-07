Cracker Recalls That Affected Millions

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Crackers have been around since time immemorial, albeit not in the same snackable form as we know them today. Dating back to ancient civilizations, crackers of that time were most likely flatbreads made from flour and water. The first modern crackers were introduced in 1792, which he later sold as Crown Pilot Crackers, a product that was only discontinued in 2008.

While the recipes for commercially sold crackers vary, these bite-sized treats are characterized by a crispy texture and a savory flavor profile. However, regardless of their shape or flavor, crackers are not immune to mishaps. From mislabeling to contamination with foreign materials, even popular cracker brands like Ritz and Goldfish have been pulled off the shelves to protect consumers from injury, illness, or allergic reactions. On one occasion, crackers have even been withdrawn from the market after a trademark dispute.

Curious about some of the biggest recalls in cracker history? Take a look at our roundup of the most significant safety scares that involved this popular snack!