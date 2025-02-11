Nabisco Recalls That Affected Millions

One of the oldest American food manufacturing companies still active in the 21st century, Nabisco began as the National Biscuit Company in 1898. Eventually smashing all those words together to get "Nabisco," the packaged foods maker also helped forge in practice and understanding the very idea of American food. Through ever evolving technological practices and savvy marketing, Nabisco brought dozens of shelf-stable, tasty, and definitive crackers, cereals, and cookies (also known as biscuits) to the pantry, table, and lunchbox. Among the many brands created and operated by Nabisco: Oreo, Ritz, Shredded Wheat, Triscuit, Wheat Thins, Teddy Grahams, Better Cheddars, Lorna Doone, Nilla, Premium, and Chips Ahoy!

When a company makes as much food and as many products as Nabisco does, and under various corporate parents including R.J. Reynolds, Kraft, and Mondelez International, that just increases the likelihood of disaster. Over its long history, and mostly within the last few decades, Nabisco has uncovered evidence of adulterated, contaminated, and potentially germ-riddled products that made their way to store shelves and customers' homes. And so, it did what other food companies did, and it asked for all of the tainted snacks to come back. Here are the most far-reaching recalls that Nabisco has ever had to initiate.