Limited-Time Wingstop Flavors That Deserve A Comeback And 5 That Should Stay Retired
Just like other cuts of chicken, wings make the perfect blank canvas for other flavors. From classic Buffalo wings to crispy Korean chicken wings, these finger-lickin' legends can deliver sweet, spicy, and sour — often in one bite. And it's exactly this versatility that Wingstop has been tapping into since opening its doors in 1994. Starting out as a small restaurant in Garland, Texas, Wingstop has expanded its foothold not only around the U.S. but also internationally. The dedication to serving mouthwatering wings has seen Wingstop grow to over 2,500 locations worldwide, with around 350 new Wingstop restaurants opening in 2024 alone.
Whether it's classic bone-in wings, boneless wings, chicken tenders, or crispy chicken sandwiches, Wingstop is an expert at dressing up poultry. The chain features a permanent menu of around a dozen flavors, such as Hot Honey Rub, Spicy Korean Q, Lemon Pepper, and Mango Habanero. Aside from its signature staples, Wingstop also regularly introduces limited-time flavor creations. These often experiment with bold and unexpected ingredient combinations to keep the chain's patrons on their toes. While most of the chain's short-run flavors have struck a chord with chicken wing enthusiasts, a few didn't quite hit the mark. Here is a look back at some of the most memorable limited-time Wingstop flavor hits and misses.
Deserves a comeback: Carolina Gold BBQ
Despite proclaiming that "The need to get Carolina Gold BBQ wings every day is real," Wingstop hasn't made the flavor a part of its regular menu. Launched in December 2022, Carolina Gold BBQ was a limited-time offering that captured the nuances of the barbecue tradition in South Carolina — a state known for the low and slow style of cooking and a tangy, bright sauce known as Carolina Gold. The condiment stands in stark contrast to the smoke- and spice-infused flavors of a classic barbecue sauce.
While Carolina gold barbecue sauce is traditionally made with mustard, vinegar, and brown sugar, Wingstop threw a spanner into the works by enhancing the condiment's sweet undertones. "It's heavier on the sweetness, making this flavor delectable and surprisingly craveable for even the biggest mustard skeptics. It's a must-try, especially on our Chicken Sandwich," said chef Larry Bellah, Wingstop's director of culinary and R&D at the time.
The golden-hued condiment was generally well received by chicken wing enthusiasts, with one Reddit member lamenting, "R.I.P Carolina Gold BBQ. Please come back soon. It was easily my favorite flavor. Please Wingstop gods." Another Reddit user who said that they had been dreaming of the sauce added, "I actually stopped ordering from Wingstop altogether for a long while simply because they no longer offered it, I like it that much."
Deserves a comeback: Brazilian Citrus Pepper
Combining bright citrus notes with the heat of piri-piri, Brazilian Citrus Pepper chicken wings hit Wingstop's limited-time menu in March 2017. Also known as African bird's eye chili, piri-piri is a relatively hot pepper that registers between 50,000 to 175,000 on the Scoville scale. For comparison, jalapeños typically come in at around 3,500 Scoville Heat Units, making piri-piri much more potent.
Ranging from moderate to extremely hot, the classic piri-piri sauce is made with crushed chilis, lemon, pepper, garlic, onion, bay leaves, vinegar, and oil. The condiment makes frequent appearances in Portuguese and Brazilian cuisines. While it's inspired by the flavor of classic piri-piri, the Brazilian Citrus Pepper dry rub at Wingstop softens the pepper's fiery quality with a little sweetness.
Flynn Dekker, chief marketing officer of Wingstop, attested to the popularity of Wingstop's Brazilian Citrus Pepper, saying "the most successful flavor we've ever tested with our guests. We knew immediately we had to bring this powerhouse dry rub straight to our fans." This begs the question of why Brazilian Citrus Pepper hasn't been added to Wingstop's permanent flavor lineup. This absence is particularly surprising, since the dry rub appears on the chain's permanent menu in the U.K.
Deserves a comeback: Serrano Pepper Glaze
When Serrano Pepper Glaze made its debut, Charlie Morrison, CEO of Wingstop, told the nation that it was "exactly the kind of daring flavor profile [...] loyal wing fans have come to expect from Wingstop," per QSR Magazine. Blending the heat of roasted serrano peppers with notes of fresh citrus, the glaze takes its cues from the versatility of chili peppers. Named after a region in Mexico where they originated, serrano peppers clock in at between 10,000 and 23,000 Scoville Heat Units, which makes them hotter than jalapeño peppers but less spicy than cayenne peppers.
The tangy, moderately spicy flavor of Wingstop's Serrano Pepper Glaze captured the attention — and taste buds — of chicken wing fans when it was released in April 2015. For instance, one Reddit user says that the Serrano Pepper Glaze was their favorite wing flavor, adding, "They really messed up not keeping that flavor permanent or at least bringing it back every now and then." A Facebook user concurs, saying, "the serrano is seriously off the hook."
Deserves a comeback: Smoke 9
Released in February 2016, Smoke 9 was the result of a somewhat lengthy refinement process. According to Larry Bellah, Wingstop's director of flavor innovation, this process is exactly what inspired the condiment's unusual name. "Smoke 9 is named for the nine iterations we went through in order to perfect this flavor," he said. The bold condiment was a mesquite dry rub with notes of garlic and spices, forming a dry crust on the wings instead of coating them in a sticky glaze like some of the chain's other offerings.
Wingstop's extensive development process to create Smoke 9 seems to have paid off, with many praising the temporary menu item for its robust flavor. A reviewer on the Fat Guy Food Blog said, "It took them nine tries to get it right, but I'll tell you what, the ninth time is the charm. These things were great! [...] Smoky, slightly sweet, with a definite garlic flavor and maybe even some citrus in there! These had a lot going on!" In a similar vein, a Facebook user urged Wingstop to make Smoke 9 permanent, saying, "It is amazing! One of the best 'test' flavors yet! Let it join the menu forever like the tasty Louisiana Rub!"
Deserves a comeback: Latto's Lemon Herb Remix
In July 2023, Wingstop partnered with hip-hop artist Latto to introduce a limited-time offering called Latto's Lemon Herb Remix. The chicken wing flavor was the result of a collaboration between the singer and the chain's culinary team. The condiment was introduced alongside The Latto Meal, a dinner package that included 21 classic wings, two dipping sauces, and large french fries. Latto's Lemon Herb Remix, which blended the flavors of lemon, garlic, and aromatic herbs, was promoted in a commercial featuring Latto's song "Put It On Da Floor."
At the time, Latto expressed her excitement about the new culinary creation, saying, "You can't beat this flavor, don't play with me!!! I crafted my very own Lemon Herb Remix flavor with Wingstop and it's 10/10," per Wingstop. Wingstop customers were also enthusiastic about the condiment, with one Reddit user adamant that Latto's Lemon Herb Remix should become a permanent flavor on the restaurant's menu: "I am so sad that this limited flavor is now gone. Lemon herb remix was so delicious and I think I may actually prefer it over the lemon pepper. [...] Please consider leaving Wingstop some feedback asking to bring back the lemon herb remix flavor!!"
Deserves a comeback: Blazed & Glazed
Themed around cannabis culture, Wingstop's Blazed & Glazed blended the flavors of hemp seeds, tarpenes, cayenne pepper, and strawberries. Although it was 4/20-inspired — April 20 being an unofficial holiday for marijuana enthusiasts — the condiment didn't get diners high.
Wingstop even set up a food truck to serve its Blazed & Glazed wings at Hippie Hill in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park on April 20. At the time, the chain's chief growth officer, Marisa Carona, explained the move, saying, "Some of our biggest fans aren't just pairing their favorite wings with seasoned fries. And while many brands are starting to give a nod to 4/20, we're going higher than ever this year by dedicating an entire flavor to it."
Wingstop's Blazed & Glazed hit the right spot with patrons when it was released in April 2022, with many requesting that it be added to the chain's permanent flavor lineup. One Facebook user exclaimed, "What kind of witchcraft is this? I am in love with this flavor and I don't typically partake in 420 celebrations. Please keep this flavor! It is amazing." Another Facebook member echoed this sentiment, saying, "I'm eating them now, and they're pretty good. I like them. Keep this flavor on the menu!"
Deserves a comeback: Sweet Chili Glaze
Building on the tradition of balancing sweetness and spice, Wingstop kicked off 2025 with a January release of Sweet Chili Glaze. The temporary offering was developed in Thailand and tested in Singapore before making its debut in the U.S. In fact, the glaze marks the first time an international flavor appeared in American Wingstop restaurants. Sweet Chili Glaze took inspiration from Chinese hoisin sauce, Korean red chili paste, and Vietnamese sweet chili sauce. The limited-time item came with sesame seeds, adding a satisfying crunch to the condiment. Apparently, when it was introduced, Sweet Chili Glaze proved more popular than Wingstop's menu staple Hot Honey Rub.
Sticky and savory, Sweet Chili Glaze featured a lingering sweet heat, reminiscent of General Tso's chicken. Diners who could handle the condiment's moderate to high spice level generally praised its balance of sweetness and heat. One Reddit reviewer exemplified this, saying, "Tastes really good but is pretty spicy. I don't eat enough spicy food to have much tolerance so it kind of messed me up a bit, lol. But still a solid 8/10." Another Reddit user backed this up, saying, "Just had some; absolutely amazing. Definitely in my top five of all time."
Should stay retired: Maple Sriracha
Fans of sweet and spicy flavor pairings were in heaven when Wingstop introduced its Maple Sriracha sauce in November 2023. Hailing from Thailand, classic Sriracha delivers a fiery kick with hints of garlic and sweetness. Wingstop's version of the condiment built on this foundation by marrying it with rich maple syrup for a bold and distinctly sticky glaze. The flavor combination was inspired by the success of Wingstop's two regular menu items — Mango Habanero and Hot Honey Rub. The latter of the duo found a permanent spot on the chain's menu after it had proven its popularity as a limited-time offering.
Despite the promising flavor profile, the Maple Sriracha at Wingstop has received mixed reviews, with some patrons praising the flavor combination and others complaining that it fell short of expectations. On a positive note, one Reddit reviewer says Maple Sriracha should become a permanent item on the chain's menu, elaborating, "I'll definitely be getting Maple Sriracha again for as long as they have it. The sweet and savory flavor worked really great together." However, not everybody agrees, with another Reddit user noting, "I was very excited to try this new flavor and was frankly underwhelmed. They say it's 50/50 on the sweet vs. heat, but I would say 80/20 at best in favor of sweet. Entirely too sweet and not nearly enough heat."
Should stay retired: Ancho Honey Glaze
Released to celebrate Wingstop's 25th anniversary in May 2019, Ancho Honey Glaze delivered exactly what its name promised. More specifically, the glaze combined the smoky essence of dried ancho peppers and the lingering heat of aged cayenne with the rich, velvety sweetness of golden honey. In contrast to a sauce, a glaze is a thick and sticky condiment that coats the food, creating a glossy, flavorful layer.
While Ancho Honey Glaze won fans for its boldness, some Wingstop patrons complained that the chain didn't quite nail its flavor balance, making the glaze overly sweet. A case in point is one Reddit reviewer who said, "Sweet, tangy, spicy, saucy deliciousness! These hit all my taste buds. Maybe a little too sweet for some, but if you like Mango Habanero then these are definitely worth trying. I'll order these again while they're available." Another Reddit user shared a similar view, noting, "Moderately hot with some lingering heat, but very sweet, plus a very thick, messy sauce. It was nice once but I'll likely not order it again."
Should stay retired: Harissa Lemon Pepper
Launched at the same time as Wingstop's Ancho Honey Glaze, Harissa Lemon Pepper offered a tangy, citrus-forward alternative to the sweet and spicy flavor profile of its sister condiment. The sauce, which made its debut in May 2019, was a spicier version of the chain's Lemon Pepper, a dry rub that combines the taste profiles of tangy lemon and cracked black pepper. Taking the flavor intensity up a notch, Harissa Lemon Pepper was made with zesty lemons, as well as harissa pepper paste and roasted bell peppers. Popular in Middle Eastern and North African cooking, harissa is a paste made with chilis and ingredients like roasted peppers, spices, garlic, and oil.
While Harissa Lemon Pepper was supposed to build on Wingstop's Lemon Pepper sauce, it failed to live up to the success of the mainstay menu item. One Reddit reviewer illustrated this, saying, "The harissa paste hides the lemon pepper flavor, but doesn't add much in the way of additional flavor or spice. [The wings] weren't bad, but they are nowhere near as good as regular lemon pepper." Another disappointed Reddit user agreed, saying, "The Harissa Lemon Pepper tastes like they opened up a can of tomato paste and slapped it on the chicken ... without any seasoning! They need to cancel this marketing campaign fast!!"
Should stay retired: Orange Szechuan
Szechuan peppers aren't actually peppers — the spicy pods are berries that grow on the Chinese prickly ash bush. Only the husks of Szechuan are used in cooking, while the seeds are removed and discarded. In December 2021, Wingstop used the zesty ingredients to create Orange Szechuan — a flavor combination the chain claims was requested by its customers. The condiment blended Szechuan peppers with mandarin oranges and soy.
Wingstop executives were optimistic about Orange Szechuan, stating in a Facebook post at the time, "Orange Szechuan might just be your tangy, spicy all time fav." Unfortunately, the flavor failed to resonate with diners. One underwhelmed Reddit user said, "The sauce was very thick and sweet, almost like molasses. Definitely borrowed some flavors from K-BBQ. The 'orange' is almost unnoticeable but it's there. Feel like they overdid the soy sauce element a bit as [the wings] seemed pretty salty. 'Almost Teriyaki' would be a better name for this flavor." Another Reddit member also wasn't overly impressed with the condiment, saying, "It tastes alright, I just can't stand the smell of it."
Should stay retired: Sweet BBQ Blaze
What made Sweet BBQ Blaze stand out from the pack was its combination of sauce and dry rub. These dual layers of flavor gave the chicken wings a unique texture that built on the chain's classic mainstay Hickory Smoked BBQ flavor. The Sweet BBQ Blaze was inspired by two very distinct barbecue styles. Kansas City's rich, molasses-forward sauces and Nashville's bold, spicy dry rubs.
When Sweet BBQ Blaze was introduced in August 2024, Wingstop described it as a "next level flavor experience" that turned "BBQ on its head to deliver a spin on a classic." Despite the chain's marketing efforts, Sweet BBQ Blaze received lukewarm reviews from chicken wing aficionados.
One Reddit user illustrated this, noting, "Most I can say is [that] it tastes like hickory-smoked BBQ with Cajun dry rub. My family likes the HS BBQ, so I ordered them some and got the SBB, but when I opened it, I thought I got [ripped off]. [The biggest] difference between the two is [that] one kinda lingers in your mouth from the heat and the other just tastes like strong barbecue sauce." Another disappointed Reddit user said, "It tastes exactly like the BBQ Shake n Bake my parents used to make three times a week growing up that you can buy for like $2."