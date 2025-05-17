Limited-Time Wingstop Flavors That Deserve A Comeback And 5 That Should Stay Retired

Just like other cuts of chicken, wings make the perfect blank canvas for other flavors. From classic Buffalo wings to crispy Korean chicken wings, these finger-lickin' legends can deliver sweet, spicy, and sour — often in one bite. And it's exactly this versatility that Wingstop has been tapping into since opening its doors in 1994. Starting out as a small restaurant in Garland, Texas, Wingstop has expanded its foothold not only around the U.S. but also internationally. The dedication to serving mouthwatering wings has seen Wingstop grow to over 2,500 locations worldwide, with around 350 new Wingstop restaurants opening in 2024 alone.

Whether it's classic bone-in wings, boneless wings, chicken tenders, or crispy chicken sandwiches, Wingstop is an expert at dressing up poultry. The chain features a permanent menu of around a dozen flavors, such as Hot Honey Rub, Spicy Korean Q, Lemon Pepper, and Mango Habanero. Aside from its signature staples, Wingstop also regularly introduces limited-time flavor creations. These often experiment with bold and unexpected ingredient combinations to keep the chain's patrons on their toes. While most of the chain's short-run flavors have struck a chord with chicken wing enthusiasts, a few didn't quite hit the mark. Here is a look back at some of the most memorable limited-time Wingstop flavor hits and misses.