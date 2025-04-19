Our Favorite Wingstop Sauce Gave Us Sweet And Spicy Flavor

Whether you're buying them from a restaurant, frying them in a pan, or (our favorite) baking them in an oven, it's not controversial to say chicken wings need a great sauce to be the best of the best. When it comes to Wingstop, the flavor that stands above the rest is undoubtedly its Sweet Chili Glaze sauce, available on the chain's chicken tenders, chicken sandwiches, and bone-in or boneless wings.

The limited-time sauce first came out in January 2025 and immediately cemented itself as a top flavor in the chicken wing world. In just a matter of weeks, Sweet Chili Glaze quickly climbed to the top of our list of the top flavors at Wingstop. This high praise mainly comes as a result of the beautifully crafted blend of sweet and spicy, which draws influence from chili and barbeque sauces from Vietnam, China, and Korea.

As for the flavor's origin, Wingstop's Sweet Chili Glaze wings were initially created in Thailand and tested at Wingstop locations in Singapore. Upon the flavor's success there, Sweet Chili Glaze became the first flavor created, tested, and initially released in Asia to be added to the United States menu, making its immediate popularity all the more impressive.