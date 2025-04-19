Our Favorite Wingstop Sauce Gave Us Sweet And Spicy Flavor
Whether you're buying them from a restaurant, frying them in a pan, or (our favorite) baking them in an oven, it's not controversial to say chicken wings need a great sauce to be the best of the best. When it comes to Wingstop, the flavor that stands above the rest is undoubtedly its Sweet Chili Glaze sauce, available on the chain's chicken tenders, chicken sandwiches, and bone-in or boneless wings.
The limited-time sauce first came out in January 2025 and immediately cemented itself as a top flavor in the chicken wing world. In just a matter of weeks, Sweet Chili Glaze quickly climbed to the top of our list of the top flavors at Wingstop. This high praise mainly comes as a result of the beautifully crafted blend of sweet and spicy, which draws influence from chili and barbeque sauces from Vietnam, China, and Korea.
As for the flavor's origin, Wingstop's Sweet Chili Glaze wings were initially created in Thailand and tested at Wingstop locations in Singapore. Upon the flavor's success there, Sweet Chili Glaze became the first flavor created, tested, and initially released in Asia to be added to the United States menu, making its immediate popularity all the more impressive.
Wingstop is known for its limited-time flavors
If you've become a fan of the glaze, remember to enjoy it while you can. Seeing as the item first debuted earlier this year and still hasn't been made a permanent flavor on the menu, the Sweet Chili Glaze likely won't be available at Wingstop much longer despite its popularity. The end of its run would be far from the first time a beloved flavor at Wingstop was taken off the menu, never to return again.
For example, two favorites among Wingstop diehards were Hot Lemon and Lemon Garlic, both of which were offered as a part of the chain's flavor remix promotion last seen in 2022 despite being incredibly popular options. Similarly, the massively successful chain restaurant experimented with a flavor known as Sweet BBQ Blaze in 2024, and while it wasn't quite as popular as some other flavors, it was generally considered a solid addition to the roster. Nevertheless, its run quietly came to an end with no return in sight.
Fans of the Sweet Chili Glaze at Wingstop may be hoping the sweet and spicy offering is popular enough to force the company's hand toward making it a full-time menu item. The hope isn't entirely unfounded. After all, the chain's Hot Honey Rub (a former LTO flavor) was upgraded to a permanent offering in July 2024.