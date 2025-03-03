12 Popular Chain Restaurant Club Sandwiches Ranked, According To Reviews

Who doesn't love a towering club sandwich? This legendary triple-decker has satisfied hungry diners for over 125 years. What started as a simple combo of toasted bread, poultry, and bacon has evolved into the mighty masterpiece we know today. It is typically stacked with turkey, crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, juicy tomatoes, and creamy mayo, all nestled between three perfectly toasted slices of bread.

Whether you're a club sandwich purist or an adventurous eater ready to try modern twists on this classic, chain restaurants nationwide are serving up their versions of this beloved sandwich. But which chains are nailing it? To find out, we dove deep into customer reviews across major social media platforms and popular review sites, analyzing recent feedback from real diners who've chowed down on these sky-high sandwiches. From bread freshness to bacon crispiness, we considered every detail that makes or breaks a great club.

Ready to discover which chain restaurants are serving up the most crave-worthy clubs? Let's go clubbing.