12 Popular Chain Restaurant Club Sandwiches Ranked, According To Reviews
Who doesn't love a towering club sandwich? This legendary triple-decker has satisfied hungry diners for over 125 years. What started as a simple combo of toasted bread, poultry, and bacon has evolved into the mighty masterpiece we know today. It is typically stacked with turkey, crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, juicy tomatoes, and creamy mayo, all nestled between three perfectly toasted slices of bread.
Whether you're a club sandwich purist or an adventurous eater ready to try modern twists on this classic, chain restaurants nationwide are serving up their versions of this beloved sandwich. But which chains are nailing it? To find out, we dove deep into customer reviews across major social media platforms and popular review sites, analyzing recent feedback from real diners who've chowed down on these sky-high sandwiches. From bread freshness to bacon crispiness, we considered every detail that makes or breaks a great club.
Ready to discover which chain restaurants are serving up the most crave-worthy clubs? Let's go clubbing.
12. The Cheesecake Factory
From humble beginnings in a Detroit basement to a nationwide phenomenon, The Cheesecake Factory's rags-to-riches story proves that the American dream is alive and well — at least when it comes to dessert. But while the signature desserts continue to dazzle — you must try Linda's Chocolate Fudge Cake — the club sandwich leaves customers questioning the kitchen's priorities.
Its take on this classic sandwich sounds standard enough: freshly roasted turkey breast, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on white toast. But the reviews are mostly... bad. "Disgusting overpriced garbage," one Yelp reviewer declares. "You would think at around $15 per sandwich and wait almost 25 minutes it would be awesome. My club was ok; I've had better at most diners." Another customer notes, "My son's club sandwich was burned on one side, but not so bad that it was inedible, but definitely burned."
It may be time for The Cheesecake Factory to trim down its encyclopedic menu of over 250 items and focus on quality over quantity. In the battle of sandwich supremacy, this offering lands firmly at the bottom of the list. Save your appetite (and your money) for that legendary cheesecake, instead.
11. Denny's
For over 70 years, Denny's has kept its lights blazing 24/7, promising weary travelers and hungry night owls a place where everybody knows your name — or at least brings you pancakes at 3 a.m. While it never closes, the Cali Club sandwich proves some doors should occasionally shut for quality control. On paper, the $14.99 creation sounds like a sandwich superhero: turkey breast, ham, and bacon join forces with Swiss cheese and fresh avocado, all slathered in sun-dried tomato mayo and stacked between slices of toasted seven-grain bread. Sadly, consumers don't think this sandwich measures up.
"I have eaten their club sandwiches before and each time disappointed," laments one TripAdvisor reviewer. "Once, the paper separating the layers was in the sandwich, and the meat was processed. This time, it came on a 7-grain dense bread and was NOT a club. Two pieces of bread, hardly a whole slice of tomato. Very disappointing."
Denny's seems more focused on its bizarre Vegas wedding chapel than perfecting its sandwich craft. Perhaps if it devoted the same creativity to the club sandwich as it does to helping customers tie the knot, it wouldn't be languishing at the bottom of our rankings. This offering sits firmly in sandwich purgatory — neither hellishly bad enough to be memorable nor heavenly enough to recommend.
10. Bennigan's
For over 40 years, Bennigan's has promised to deliver "Legendary Irish Hospitality" with team members who "bleed green" and exceed casual dining expectations. The passionate mission statement paints the picture of a warm, inviting neighborhood tavern where memories are made and friendships flourish. Unfortunately, the club sandwich tells a less legendary tale.
The Bennigan's Club starts with promising components: honey-wheat bread toasted and slathered with freshly made basil mayonnaise, layered with ham, roasted turkey, applewood-smoked bacon, tomato, shredded lettuce, Swiss, and cheddar cheese. Served alongside homestyle french fries, it sounds like a winning combination. Yet, based on customer feedback, something gets lost in execution.
"I had the half club & potato soup. The soup was very good, the sandwich was OK, the bread was on the stale side," reports one disappointed diner, highlighting a fundamental failure in sandwich construction. Another reviewer offers a more detailed critique: "They butter grilled the outer bread pieces. I felt that the exterior was too greasy for my liking... The lettuce went everywhere, and the basil mayo was a little much when mixed with all the cheese."
The excessive dairy overload — two cheese varieties plus generous basil mayo — combined with structural integrity issues from shredded lettuce creates what this reviewer sadly described as "a mess on my plate." Sometimes, legendary status is best earned through simple competence rather than ambitious flavor combinations.
9. First Watch
Imagine a restaurant so committed to ingredient quality that it chases the sun across America's farmland — California asparagus in April, Florida watermelon in July, Midwest corn in August. That's First Watch's philosophy, and nowhere does its dedication to seasonal brilliance shine brighter than in its protein-packed Monterey Club sandwich.
This 49-gram protein powerhouse satisfies hunger and creates First Watch devotees. Layers of turkey, crispy bacon, and creamy avocado mingle with organic mixed greens, juicy tomato, melty Monterey Jack, and just the right touch of mayo, all sandwiched between perfectly toasted sourdough. "Probably my favorite place to eat a Club Sandwich," confesses one Yelp reviewer. "The bread is perfect, and it compliments everything really well. Everything else from the kitchen looks great, but I can't order anything else because I'm ADDICTED to their Club."
Another customer's review bubbles with enthusiasm: "Let me just say WOW. First off, the potato wedges that come with it were delicious. They were seasoned perfectly. Now, the sandwich. WOW x 2. The multigrain bread was so soft and fresh—literally felt like they baked it themselves." They rave about the generous turkey portions, thin-sliced tomatoes, and the stroke of genius that is adding avocado alongside perfectly crispy bacon. Based on customer reactions, the Monterey Club is worth every penny.
8. Yard House
The Stacked Turkey Club from Yard House lives up to its ambitious name, presenting itself as a true double-decker. Layered with roasted turkey, crispy bacon, melted Swiss, creamy avocado, fresh tomato, and crisp Boston lettuce, all brought together with a touch of mayo on toasted brioche and served with house fries, it's as impressive as the beer selection.
Customer reactions suggest Yard House executes this classic competently, if not revolutionary. "The club was good, a little smoky from something. It's a good traditional club," notes one Yelp reviewer with understated approval. Another customer, sampling the half portion, appreciates the "nice fresh veggies with a good meat flavor."
While Yard House may have revolutionized the restaurant industry with its beer systems rather than sandwiches, its Stacked Turkey Club delivers a solid performance that complements its extensive draft selection. After all, what goes better with a perfectly chilled beer than a well-executed club sandwich?
7. McAlister's Deli
The McAlister's Club is a towering 13-layer masterpiece that has become the cornerstone of their entire business. This sandwich stacks roasted turkey, Black Forest ham, and crispy bacon with sharp cheddar and Swiss cheeses, then adds fresh spring mix and juicy tomato. The flavor explosion continues with a dual condiment approach — classic mayo and the signature McAlister's Honey Mustard — all lovingly stacked between slices of hearty wheat bread. And, yes, you can choose from an extensive lineup of sides, plus the obligatory pickle spear.
This sandwich rakes in the positive feedback from customers. "I ordered the McAlister club, with mac and cheese as a side. The food was great. Their sweet tea is also pretty good," reports one satisfied Yelp reviewer. Meanwhile, a food YouTuber captures the experience more emphatically: "Layer after layer of goodness. Wow." And it's worth noting that the spot's chili ranked pretty high in our rankings, too.
6. Jimmy John's
In January 1983, a humble sandwich shop opened in Charleston, Illinois, with just four sandwich options. Four decades later, Jimmy John's has evolved into a delivery powerhouse with 18 different sandwiches, yet its obsession with freshness remains unchanged. This devotion to quality shines brightest in its wildly popular (and TikTok viral) Club Lulu.
Unlike competitors who build towering, multi-layered club creations, Jimmy John's Club Lulu embraces beautiful simplicity: hand-sliced turkey breast paired with applewood-smoked bacon, topped with Hellmann's mayo and fresh-sliced lettuce and tomato. There are no gimmicks — just perfect execution of classic ingredients.
What makes this club special isn't fancy additions but Jimmy John's religious commitment to freshness. The team bakes French bread every four hours, hand-slices all vegetables daily, and cuts premium meats in-house. Nothing sits pre-packaged for days. This meticulous approach pays off in customer loyalty that borders on obsession.
"Club Lulu #16, Jimmy Johns, it's the go-to!" declares one TikToker with the confidence of someone who's found sandwich nirvana. Another spends over eight minutes praising the sandwich in their video, starting simply with "This is delish." Perhaps most telling is the TikToker who admits, "All I wanted in life today was the Club Lulu from Jimmy Johns. I get this every single time." Many reviewers recommend adding hot peppers, pickles, and cucumbers; some even say to stack on some Jimmy Chips for added crunch.
5. Firehouse Subs
The Firehouse Club on a Sub exemplifies the "way over code" philosophy. This isn't your basic club — it's an emergency response to boring sandwiches everywhere. Loaded with smoked turkey breast, Virginia honey ham, crispy pepper bacon, and melted Monterey Jack cheese, this sandwich comes "Fully Involved" (firefighter speak for a blaze consuming an entire structure). In sandwich terms, that means mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, deli mustard, and the signature pickle spear on the side.
What distinguishes Firehouse from competitors isn't just quality ingredients — it's the distinctive steaming process. While other shops simply stack cold cuts, Firehouse steams its meats and cheeses, releasing a flavor explosion before loading everything onto its private-recipe toasted sub rolls.
"That's a good sandwich. I'm gonna give it an 8.8 out of 10," declares one impressed TikToker. Another customer who customized it with cajun mayo (one of the many tasty sauces from Firehouse) simply stated, "I dig it." Finally, another reviewer couldn't contain his enthusiasm: "I'll tell you what. That's a tasty little sub, dude!" Firehouse Subs delivers a five-alarm flavor experience that keeps customers returning for more.
4. BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse
What happens when award-winning brewmasters and culinary wizards join forces? At BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse, the result is a delicious California Chicken Club sandwich that might make you forget about the 220 beer medals.
This isn't just any chicken sandwich — it's a West Coast vacation between two slices of bread. Picture this: perfectly cooked chicken breast lounging alongside applewood smoked bacon, creamy avocado slices (not just a wimpy smear), and melted Swiss cheese that stretches with each bite. Add crisp lettuce, juicy tomatoes, and a slather of roasted garlic aioli that would make an Italian grandmother weep with joy, all embraced by buttery, garlicky toasted sourdough that deserves its own fan club.
"Oh yeah, baby!" exclaims one enthusiastic TripAdvisor reviewer, channeling their inner Kool-Aid Man after experiencing this flavor explosion. A yelper couldn't help but notice the generosity: "My entrée was a California chicken avocado club sandwich that was very good and had lots of large slices of avocado." No avocado rationing here — BJ's delivers California-sized portions.
As one customer raves, "The chicken was cooked perfectly and super tasty. The sandwich bread was amazing itself. It was buttery and had some garlic. Absolutely amazing sandwich." From brewing gold to sandwich perfection, BJ's proves that sometimes you can have your club and eat it, too — preferably with one of the 60 handcrafted beers.
3. Jersey Mike's
What happens when six decades of sandwich-crafting expertise meets premium ingredients? You get Jersey Mike's Club Sub—a sandwich so good it makes even the most stoic TikTokers lose their cool and start shouting "WOAH" at their phones.
The Club Sub showcases everything that's kept people lining up since the Eisenhower administration. This masterpiece layers tender turkey, premium ham, and melty provolone cheese with perfectly crisp applewood smoked bacon, then adds just enough mayo to bring it all together. Order it "Mike's Way" (with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, oil, vinegar, and spices), and you'll understand why one TikToker simply declared, "Oh, this is fire," while another escalated to, "Woah. Woah. WOAH. The combo of flavors? Delicious. This is absolutely fire."
Not feeling the bread? No problem! Jersey Mike's will happily serve your club "in a tub" as a salad — proving that the commitment to customer satisfaction extends beyond the sandwich. Jersey Mike's Club Sub represents the timeless appeal of doing simple things exceptionally well in a world of passing food trends.
2. Potbelly
The Chicken Club exemplifies everything that makes Potbelly extraordinary in an ordinary world. This isn't just stacked protein — it's a warm hug in sandwich form. All-natural grilled chicken (no mystery meat here) meets crispy applewood smoked bacon that, according to one TikToker, is "so fire." Add melted cheddar cheese, and you've got what another social media food critic calls "a quality sub."
In a world where lunch "hours" have shrunk to minutes, Potbelly promises to move you through quickly — but the flavors linger long after you've finished eating. It's mastered making simple ingredients taste exceptional, proving that sometimes the best things in life aren't complicated — they're just toasted to perfection.
1. Chick-fil-A
This isn't your average slap-some-ingredients-together club. It starts with chicken treated better than most humans on vacation — marinated in lemon and herbs until it practically begs to be grilled to juicy, backyard-smokey perfection. Then, it's laid on a toasted multigrain brioche bun. Add melty Colby Jack cheese (because regular cheese would be bland), applewood smoked bacon (because they couldn't possibly use regular bacon), crisp green leaf lettuce, and fresh tomato.
For the carb-conscious, a secret menu hack apparently changes lives. After trying the lettuce-wrapped version, one emotionally overwhelmed TikToker declared, "My entire life is made." Another satisfied customer couldn't contain their enthusiasm: "MMM. That is delicious. Mmm. Mmmm, absolutely amazing. You always expect a 10/10 experience at Chick-fil-A."
From Truett Cathy's eureka moment at a hotel (when an employee's "my pleasure" response sparked a service revolution) to today's carefully selected Owner-Operators who give back to their communities, Chick-fil-A has built an empire on kindness and quality. The Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich is a tender, juicy reminder that fast doesn't have to mean mediocre. Just don't try to get one on Sunday.
Methodology
We scoured thousands of customer reviews across significant platforms, including Yelp, TripAdvisor, and Google Reviews. We analyzed both star ratings and the detailed comments that reveal what makes a club sandwich click with customers. Beyond traditional review sites, we dove headfirst into social media reviews, where consumer feedback exists on a spectrum from scathing critiques delivered with unflinching honesty to effusive praise expressed with unbridled enthusiasm.
TikTok proved valuable because its unfiltered, real-time sandwich reactions captured authentic first-bite impressions. We monitored trending hashtags like #clubsandwich and restaurant-specific tags to catch those genuine "Woah!" moments that can't be faked. Instagram's visual feast allowed us to assess presentation alongside customer captions.
We balanced quantitative data (overall ratings, frequency of positive mentions) with qualitative insights (specific praise or complaints about ingredients, preparation, and value). Special attention was given to recurring themes across platforms — when multiple customers across different sites mention the same characteristic, whether positive or negative, it carries extra weight in our analysis.