Fast Food Chili Ranked Worst To Best, According To Reviews

Blending beef with spices, and sometimes beans and vegetables, chili is the quintessential winter dish. Normally served piping hot, this classic stew evokes feelings of home-cooked meals and family gatherings, bringing comfort to both body and soul. Luckily, this hearty treat isn't limited to your grandma's kitchen. These days, chili can be ordered at many fast food joints. And if you aren't sure where to start, don't worry — we're here to point you in the right direction with our ranking of fast food chilis.

Whether enjoyed on its own straight from the bowl or used as a topping for dishes like french fries or hot dogs, chili is one of those timeless recipes that never goes out of style. While the exact origin of chili is unknown, it's likely that the hearty dish had its beginnings along the Texas-Mexico border. For instance, in the 1880s, San Antonio was known for its "chili queens" who served steaming bowls of chili at open-air markets. Chili also made its mark at the 1893 World's Columbian Exposition in Chicago. It wasn't long after that "chili parlors" started springing up around the Midwest.

Curious to find out where you can sample the best chili? We spent hours researching various fast food joints to bring you the definitive ranking of chili dishes. If you'd like to learn more about our selection process, take a look at the methodology slide at the end of this article.