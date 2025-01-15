Fast Food Chili Ranked Worst To Best, According To Reviews
Blending beef with spices, and sometimes beans and vegetables, chili is the quintessential winter dish. Normally served piping hot, this classic stew evokes feelings of home-cooked meals and family gatherings, bringing comfort to both body and soul. Luckily, this hearty treat isn't limited to your grandma's kitchen. These days, chili can be ordered at many fast food joints. And if you aren't sure where to start, don't worry — we're here to point you in the right direction with our ranking of fast food chilis.
Whether enjoyed on its own straight from the bowl or used as a topping for dishes like french fries or hot dogs, chili is one of those timeless recipes that never goes out of style. While the exact origin of chili is unknown, it's likely that the hearty dish had its beginnings along the Texas-Mexico border. For instance, in the 1880s, San Antonio was known for its "chili queens" who served steaming bowls of chili at open-air markets. Chili also made its mark at the 1893 World's Columbian Exposition in Chicago. It wasn't long after that "chili parlors" started springing up around the Midwest.
Curious to find out where you can sample the best chili? We spent hours researching various fast food joints to bring you the definitive ranking of chili dishes. If you'd like to learn more about our selection process, take a look at the methodology slide at the end of this article.
13. Dairy Queen
Dairy Queen made its name on soft serve ice cream, which became the foundation of many of its other menu items. The chain's range of Blizzard desserts is a case in point. The blend of ice cream and mix-ins like candies, cookies, and fudge has earned its place in the hearts of patrons worldwide. Today, Dairy Queen serves a variety of fast food items, including burgers, sandwiches, and hot dogs. While the chain doesn't serve chili bowls, it does use the stew as a topping on cheese dogs.
Dairy Queen refers to its Chili Cheese Dog as the "ultimate taste sensation." This is ironic since the menu item has failed to impress customers and is considered to be one of the menu items you should think twice about ordering from Dairy Queen. In fact, Marina Nazario from Business Insider says that Dairy Queen's Chili Cheese Dog is the worst fast food menu item they have ever tried, noting that it came with barely melted cheese and a paltry portion of chili. The menu item hasn't done much better with Harland Adkins from Fast Food Menu Prices, who has given it 1 out of 5, adding that the chili lacks seasoning and flavor. Perhaps one Reddit user sums up the general sentiment about Dairy Queen's chili dog the best: "The chili is meh. Better hot dogs at 7-11 with chili squirted out of that machine."
12. Firehouse Subs
True to its name, Firehouse Subs is all about first responders and sub sandwiches. Founded by two firefighters in 1994, the decor at each Firehouse location reflects this identity with firefighting themes. In 2024, Firehouse Subs introduced the Veteran and First Responder Development Incentive Program, offering $100,000 in upfront cash to qualifying first responders and veterans turn franchisees. The other part of the chain's name reflects its focus on sub sandwiches, with over 20 different options. However, Firehouse Subs is about more than just handhelds. The chain also serves Firehouse Chili, a questionable stew with beef, beans, and onion.
Many diners have been left unimpressed by the chili at Firehouse Subs, complaining that it's just not flavorful enough. One TikTok reviewer agrees with this assessment, calling the chili "bland and spicy at the same time. If it's going to be this spicy, I want to get some more flavor to go with it. I am just burning my tongue for no reason right now because where is the flavor [...] It ain't bad, bad but it's not memorable."
11. Steak 'n Shake
If you look at the diminishing number of Steak 'n Shake locations, it becomes clear that the chain is struggling. With 610 locations at the end of 2019, Steak 'n Shake ended up with around 450 restaurants in 2024. While we can't be sure what led to this downturn, it could be changing customer preferences or perhaps the subpar quality of the chain's food, including its chili. Steak 'n Shake offers numerous chili-based dishes including Genuine Chili, Chili Cheese Fries, Chili Mac, and Chili 5-Way. For those not in the know, chili 5-way is a popular dish from Cincinnati with chili, beans, onions, spaghetti, and cheese.
Unfortunately, Steak 'n Shake chili hasn't hit the mark with diners. One TikTok reviewer who tried the chain's chili five-way describes it as bland, giving the dish 2.5 out of 10. Another patron who has reviewed the dish for TripAdivsor calls the chili the "worst chili ever" and a "waste of good hard earned money," elaborating, "I picked up an order to go. I got home and it was too far to go back or I would have. The cup of chili was a juice, it had, no lie, five beans in the entire cup." On a slightly more positive note, one diner says that they love the chili at Steak 'n Shake — however, they also point out that the dish is on the greasy side.
10. Wienerschnitzel
Popular across the Southwest, Wienerschnitzel has around 320 locations nationally. The chain's greatest foothold is in California, where it boasts over 200 restaurants, followed by Texas and Arizona. Despite its name, Wienerschnitzel has nothing to do with breaded veal cutlets. Instead, the chain specializes in hot dogs, burgers, sandwiches, and other fast food snacks. While Wienerschnitzel doesn't offer chili as a standalone dish, the restaurant definitely favors chili as a topping in dishes including Chili Dog, Chili Cheese Dog, Classic Chili Cheese Fries, and Bacon Ranch Chili Cheese Fries.
According to Wienerschnitzel, the recipe for its "world famous chili sauce" is only known to a select few. Despite this secrecy, Wienerschnitzel's chili dishes have received less than favorable reception from some diners. A Yelp reviewer was thoroughly unimpressed with this menu item, saying, "There was hardly one scoop of chili on my hot dog. Pretty bland with no flavor either." Yet another patron says that while their chili dog wasn't bad, they will opt for a regular mustard hot dog on their next visit.
9. Skyline Chili
Just as its name suggests, Skyline Chili specializes in chili, although the chain also serves other menu items to complement its signature dish. However, the chili at Skyline Chili isn't the same as you would expect to get, say, at a restaurant in Texas. Instead, the restaurant serves Cincinnati-style chili based on a family recipe of the restaurant's founder, Nicholas Lambrinides, who immigrated to the U.S. from Greece. Unlike the hearty and thick chili we are accustomed to, Cincinnati chili is thinner and is seasoned with spices like nutmeg, cloves, and bay leaves.
When it comes to chili, Skyline Chili delivers plenty of options. Both the restaurant's Cheese Coney and Chili Cheese Sandwich are topped with chili. There are also Chili Cheese Fries, Original Deluxe Burrito, Chili Deluxe Burrito, 3-Way Potato, and the Chilito. Diners can also choose the restaurant's signature dish — chili 3-way with spaghetti and shredded cheese, chili 4-way with diced onions or beans, or chili 5-way with diced onions and beans.
The chili at Skyline Chili has received pretty negative reviews from diners, with many noting its watery texture and unusual flavor — this, however, may be because Cincinnati chili is different by design. One displeased TripAdvisor diner describes the chain's chili 3-way as "nasty," adding, "My food was a disappointment. My 3-way chili tasted like there was too much water added." A Reddit user also isn't impressed with the dish, saying, "The chili is closer to curry, with far too much cinnamon, allspice, cloves and whatever [...] else."
8. Sonic Drive-In
While Sonic Drive-In doesn't serve chili as a separate dish, the chain has plenty for chili lovers. From Chili Cheese Tots and Chili Cheese Groovy Fries to Fritos Chili Pie, Fritos Chili Cheese Wrap, and Chili Cheese Coney, Sonic offers a range of ways to enjoy the stew as a topping.
Sonic Drive-In's chili has received mostly favorable reviews from diners, although some consider it more of a sauce than a stew. For instance, one customer notes on Reddit: "[It] works great on burgers, dogs, etc. But [it's] not something you can just straight up eat." Another satisfied Reddit reviewer enthuses about the topping, saying, "I have eaten lots of different chili in my life, but none of it is nearly as good as the chili that Sonic uses on their Coney dog and chili cheese fries/tots." However, not everybody is happy with the dish, with one patron calling the chain's chili "trash" on Reddit.
7. Culver's
When Culver's first opened in Sauk City, Wisconsin, in 1984, the menu centered around ButterBurgers and frozen custard. Over the years, Culver's has expanded its menu to include fried chicken, seafood, and salads. The chain also serves a range of sides, including cheese curds, onion rings, and chili.
Named after its creator, George's Chili was perfected by one of the restaurant's co-founders, George Culver. The hearty, medium-spicy chili is made with beef, red kidney beans, tomatoes, onion, peppers, celery, and a proprietary blend of spices. For those who enjoy extra layers of flavor, Culver's also offers George's Supreme Chili topped with cheese, onion, and sour cream.
Customer reviews of the chili at Culver's have been largely positive. One example comes from a TikTok user who enthuses about the dish, saying, "This chili is incredible, the spices it has going on, it really is a hearty chili, they packed so much meat and so many beans in here. [... The chili] is spiced beautifully. They say it has this secret, peppery blend in it and you can definitely taste that." On the downside, one Yelp member says that the chili was "nothing exciting."
6. Wendy's
Wendy's opened in 1969 in Columbus, Ohio, with a limited menu. At the time, the main stars of the show were the restaurant's single, double, and triple hamburgers at $0.55, $0.95, and $1.35 a pop. The restaurant also served french fries for $0.30, chili for $0.55, and the Frosty for $0.35. While they may have gone up in price, Wendy's still serves these four original menu items.
Wendy's chili recipe has changed little over the years. Made from unused or overcooked beef patties, Wendy's Chili Con Carne comes with ground beef, kidney beans, tomatoes, peppers, veggies, and spices. The chain's chili also appears as a topping on the Chili Cheese Baked Potato and Chili Cheese Fries.
Wendy's chili has developed somewhat of a cult following among the chain's patrons. Even the restaurant's former general manager recommends the dish on Quora, saying, "I would tell you to absolutely order the chili. It's delicious, relatively cheap, and it is definitely satisfying." And while some customers have taken issue with the fact that the chili is made from leftover burger patties and isn't particularly thick, others appreciate it. For instance, one Facebook user says: "I eat the chili and like it. It isn't chili the way a competition Texas red is, but more of a Midwestern bean and beef soup. [...] I think it is responsible to use the extra burgers. They aren't taking half eaten ones or digging them from the trash."
5. Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers
Founded by the sons of Freddy Simon, Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers honors the legacy of the war veteran who was a self-proclaimed "regular guy" and "the luckiest man in the world." Freddy's now boasts over 500 locations nationwide, with the greatest number of outlets in Texas, Kansas, and Colorado.
Freddy's doesn't offer chili as a standalone menu item. However, the restaurant serves the stew as a topping on Chili Cheese Fries, which also come with a jalapeño cheese sauce and onions, and the Chili Cheese Dog with shredded cheese and onions. Both menu items have received the green light from the majority of diners. For instance, one Yelp reviewer says: "Their hot dogs are OK. The bun and chili will far outshine the dog." Another patron praises the chili fries on Yelp, saying, "Freddy's is our guilty pleasure. [...] If we want fries smothered in chili and cheese, Freddy's." Undermining this praise slightly, one customer gives the chain's chili dog 7.5 out of 10 in their post on Reddit, adding, "Not bad, but not great."
4. Braum's
Founded as Braum's Ice Cream and Dairy Store in 1968 in Oklahoma City, Braum's made most of its menu items using ingredients from its own network of farms. The venture was an immediate success, with 23 more Braum's locations opening across Oklahoma that same year. Along with the number of its outlets, Braum's menu has expanded over the years to include burgers, salads, and chicken dishes. Braum's also offers Chili with Beans, a homestyle favorite with 100% pure beef, beans, tomatoes, jalapeños, and a mix of herbs and spices. The dish is served with cheese and sour cream on the side, as well as optional onions.
Braum's has won over diners with its delicious chili. One X (formerly Twitter) user who used to work at the chain during their senior year in high school says: "To keep from getting burned out on their food, I tried it all. Liked the chili a lot." Another patron describes the chain's chili as above average. Yet another diner seems impressed with the number of toppings that accompany the dish in their TikTok post, saying, "It is so good [...] If you haven't tried chili, go try chili — this is your side — from Braum's."
3. McAlister's Deli
Since traditional chili usually contains beef, finding vegetarian chili at a restaurant can be a real treat for vegetarians. This is precisely what McAlister's Deli offers, distinguishing the chain from its competitors. Listed in the soup section of the restaurant's menu, alongside items like Chicken Pot Pie Soup and Broccoli and Cheddar soup, the Veggie Chili is an all-bean affair that comes in either a cup or a bowl. The great news for carnivores is that McAlister's Deli also serves regular chili described on the menu as "filled with beef, beef and more beef."
The chili at McAlister's Deli has received mostly positive feedback from customers. A case in point is one Yelp reviewer who describes the chili as great, adding, "A lot of places have a layer of oil on top of chili but this did NOT, which was a super pleasant surprise." Other customers are also partial to the dish, describing it as "the best chili in the world," per YouTube, "very good," on TripAdvisor, and "very tasty," on Yelp. As an aside, one patron notes that their children found the restaurant's veggie chili a little too spicy, although she didn't share this sentiment.
2. Panera Bread
The word on the street is that Panera Bread used to serve turkey chili. The discontinued dish seems to have been very popular, with diners asking when it will return to the restaurant's menu. While it's uncertain if the turkey chili will be back, Panera Bread has already introduced a new chili item, which it describes as "Rainy Day Comfort in a Bowl!" Only added to the menu on September 18, 2024, Hearty Fireside Chili is already turning heads. The hearty stew comes with beef, kidney beans, green chili peppers, and fire-roasted tomatoes. The dish is enriched by simmering it in a broth infused with a mix of chilis and cilantro.
While reviews of Panera Bread's Hearty Fireside Chili are still few and far between, most patrons seem impressed with the menu item. For instance, one TikTok user gives the dish 8.6 out of 10, saying, "She is looking really good. Scrumptious." Similarly, a YouTube reviewer gives the dish 8 out of 10, saying, "Very solid and hearty [...] This is your traditional chili, a little bit of spice, some good beef, some beans."
1. Potbelly Sandwich Shop
While Potbelly is best known for its sandwiches, the chain also offers a range of other dishes. These include options such as salads, soups, and chili. Listed in the Mac & Soups section of the menu alongside items like the Chicken Pot Pie Soup and Mac & Cheese, the chain's beef chili comes with bell peppers, kidney beans, and onions.
Potbelly's chili has received the thumbs up from diners. Shelby Slauer from Business Insider rates the dish a must-try, saying that it is meaty, fresh, and has just the right amount of spice. Other diners have also been impressed with the restaurant's chili, describing it as "good chili for chili lovers" on TripAdvisor and a "great chili" by another patron.
Methodology
To bring you a ranking of fast food chili dishes, we looked at a number of factors. Firstly, we analyzed each restaurant's menu to determine what they offer — some establishments serve chili as a stand-alone menu item while others use it as a topping for other dishes. Next, we looked through hundreds of customer reviews of the dish, focusing on criteria such as ingredients, flavor, texture, and portion size.