For The Quickest Way To Serve Up Cake, Break Out The Waffle Maker

This isn't the first time dessert batter or dough has been lovingly cooked between the plates of a waffle maker. These cinnamon roll waffles took the internet by storm last year and don't forget the viral sensation known as croiffles -– croissants toasted to a flat and crispy treat in the waffle maker. Whatever you have on hand, you can probably turn it into a waffle-shaped dessert.

But let's bring it back to cakes. If you want to elevate your waffle cake even more but have no desire to spend more than a few minutes on it, mix one of these 12 canned ingredients into your cake mix before tossing it into the waffle maker for extra flavor. Whether you like the creaminess of pumpkin puree or bright, fruity pineapple, boosting the flavor and texture of your cake is as easy as popping a can tab.

You have endless opportunities in the decorating department, too. Eat your cake piping hot with a side of your favorite ice cream or wait for it to cool so you can frost it like you would any other cake. And the best part? With all those deep little ridges embossed into the cake, you're sure to get a whole lot of whatever you decide to top it with. So don't be shy -– pile your waffle cake high and enjoy.