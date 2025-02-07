For The Quickest Way To Serve Up Cake, Break Out The Waffle Maker
Are you a staunch member of Team Waffle? Do you vouch for it as the best of all known breakfast bread products? Do you dream of putting grilled cheese sandwiches through your waffle maker? If your answer is a resounding yes, then we've got a delectable cake hack for you. One that gives even the beloved cake mix cookies a run for their money.
Enter: the cake waffle. (Caffle? Wake?) Whatever you call it, you're in for a treat. This is easily the fastest way to toss a cake together (with the exception of this two-ingredient Oreo mug cake, anyway). All you need is a box of cake mix and the ingredients the package calls for, which is often just water, oil, and eggs. Mix it up and pour the batter into the center of your preheated waffle maker. Bake the waffle cake for three to five minutes or until the steam stops and that's it! In less than 10 minutes, you'll have a hot, fresh cake.
Turning your waffle maker into a dessert factory
This isn't the first time dessert batter or dough has been lovingly cooked between the plates of a waffle maker. These cinnamon roll waffles took the internet by storm last year and don't forget the viral sensation known as croiffles -– croissants toasted to a flat and crispy treat in the waffle maker. Whatever you have on hand, you can probably turn it into a waffle-shaped dessert.
But let's bring it back to cakes. If you want to elevate your waffle cake even more but have no desire to spend more than a few minutes on it, mix one of these 12 canned ingredients into your cake mix before tossing it into the waffle maker for extra flavor. Whether you like the creaminess of pumpkin puree or bright, fruity pineapple, boosting the flavor and texture of your cake is as easy as popping a can tab.
You have endless opportunities in the decorating department, too. Eat your cake piping hot with a side of your favorite ice cream or wait for it to cool so you can frost it like you would any other cake. And the best part? With all those deep little ridges embossed into the cake, you're sure to get a whole lot of whatever you decide to top it with. So don't be shy -– pile your waffle cake high and enjoy.