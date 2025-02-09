Chicken Soup Recalls That Affected Millions

Across the U.S., people love chicken soup for many reasons. It's comforting, tasty, and guaranteed to warm you up on a cold, winter's day or when you're sick with a cold or the flu. Research suggests that chicken noodle soup, in particular, is an American favorite, closely followed by flavors like chicken and mushroom and cream of chicken. While it may feel nourishing and cozy, chicken soup is not always the safest choice. And that's because, on rare occasions, manufacturers release soup products onto the market that are mislabeled and contain undeclared allergens, like milk, egg, and pork.

Undeclared allergens is not the only issue that has faced the soup market. Once, products contained bits of glove (yes, seriously). On other occasions, soups have been sold without being inspected by the necessary authorities beforehand. But don't panic: When these issues happen, manufacturers, government authorities, and soup brands are often quick to act by issuing urgent recalls. Below, we've listed some of the biggest recalls in chicken soup history. From small brands to the big names (like The Campbell Soup Company and Progresso), it seems no one is immune from a mix-up or an accident in the soup factory.