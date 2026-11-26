10 Fast Food Menu Items That Just Weren't Worth It In 2026
Inflation feels like one problem that never completely goes away. Prices continue to rise on pretty much everything. Now, part of the equation is whether you feel the item is worth the purchase price. Rising costs have also affected fast food, and one wonders whether the convenience of these chains and the taste of the food supports the higher outlay of cash. We've looked around and discovered these 10 fast food items that people feel are not worth buying in 2026.
We've previously presented the most overpriced burger chains according to customers, but fast food encompasses much more than just burgers. These days, there are chicken sandwiches, burritos and tacos, pizza, subs, and also breakfast foods. It's a vast landscape that isn't easily traversed. Additionally, fast food prices tend to vary by region, and there are two factors to consider when determining whether an item is worthwhile. Price is certainly important, but so are the quality of the particular food in question and its flavor. Let's get to it.
Five Guys cheeseburger
Five Guys is a popular burger chain that has grown considerably since its founding in 1986. At one time, its cheeseburger placed second on our list of best burgers at chain restaurants. With made-to-order burgers, hand-cut fries, and free peanuts, it's no wonder Five Guys made a splash in the fast food world. While the price of the chain's cheeseburger varies throughout the nation, we found that it can cost $13.29 at a restaurant in Los Angeles, $12.85 in New York, and $12.49 in Nashville. In other words, it's consistently on the pricey side for a fast food burger. But is it worth that cost?
In a Reddit thread in which the creator asked what fast food chain is definitely not worth the price, one of the top commenters came right out with, "Five Guys." Other Redditors concurred, calling out the burger price with one customer saying, "Yep. You can't charge that much for a burger and rely on fries to do the heavy lifting. AND the condiments and toppings are very limited for the price point." In another Reddit thread, titled "I'm not going to Five Guys again," the poster complained about the size of their order. "The burger is now $13, which was great but honestly not worth $13, $10 max." There is, however, a clever ordering hack that gets you two burgers for the price of one.
Subway footlong subs
Subway has been around for more than six decades and is certainly one of the most popular fast food chains out there. At one point, it was known for its $5 footlong subs. Many patrons enjoyed this deal because a footlong makes for a filling meal — but the chain no longer has the $5 deal. Subway has made big changes to its menu after 60 years, including a value menu with 15 items for less than $5, but these subs are 6-inch.
In 2026, prices vary depending on the location and sandwich. For example, at a Subway in New York City, a footlong turkey and ham sandwich will set you back $12.29. The same sandwich costs $10.29 in Salt Lake City, Utah, while a footlong steak Philly is $13.29 at the same store. Even if your local Subway has prices less than that, it's still a significant jump from $5.
Prices on everything always go up. There is no getting around that. However, many Subway patrons do not feel the footlong is worth the extra cost. In a Reddit thread asking which fast food chain is not worth its current cost, Subway figured prominently. One Redditor commented with a breakdown of the chain's failed strategy: "Subway's downfall needs to be studied. Increase prices. Gut half the menu. Lower the quality of the remaining ingredients. Zero quality control on franchise stores/locations. 'Why aren't people coming to Subway anymore?'" Other responders concurred with the drop in quality and rise in prices, implying Subway sandwiches may no longer be worth it.
Shake Shack Shackburger
Shake Shack had a humble beginning as a hot dog cart in Madison Square Park in New York. It has since grown into a large and popular chain. The menu includes the typical burgers, fries, chicken sandwiches, and beverages you find at most fast food joints. A single Shackburger costs $7.49 in Rochester, New York, while in New York City it can go up to $8.29. That's comparable to many other chains, but whether patrons feel the burger is worth it is another matter altogether.
On Facebook, a number of users commented on the chain's prices compared to portion size, and their thoughts weren't favorable. One patron posted a photo of a Shackburger and stated, "The burger tastes good, but it's so freaking small for almost $10." Other social media users have shared similar sentiments, arguing that it's both overrated and overpriced. One Redditor claimed, "The burger is overrated, portions small, and the price is astronomical." Shake Shack is a fast food burger joint that's guaranteed to hurt your wallet, making a pretty strong case for it to join this list.
Whataburger Bacon Blaze Jalapeño Double Burger
Born in Texas in 1950, Whataburger grew into a large national chain. Given its roots, it should be no surprise that the menu features several spicy items. Like most fast food places, it offers hamburgers, and one of them is the Bacon Blaze jalapeño double burger, which goes for $9.99 in Houston, Texas. It consists of a double beef patty with cheese, bacon, jalapeños, and sauces. Sounds like a tasty, smoky, spicy meal. Some customers, however, question whether it's good enough to justify the price tag.
On Reddit, one customer shared, "Two days ago I went to Whataburger and ordered the Bacon Blaze Jalapeño Double meal. The food was fine, but I walked out feeling like I didn't get my money's worth for $17.27." They continued, doubling down on their feelings and commenting on fast food in general. "I hadn't been there in about two months, so I was actually looking forward to it. Instead I left kind of disappointed. Fast food is losing its appeal for me, and at this point I'd rather spend the money at a sit-down restaurant where I feel like I'm getting more for it." Other commenters agreed that the spicy burger option doesn't merit the cost, with one claiming that it was the worst burger they've ever eaten. Even those who enjoy the menu item argued that it's tough to justify its price tag.
Carl's Jr. Western Bacon Burger
Carl's Jr. has a lengthy history that began on the West Coast in 1941 and has spread across the nation. Its Western Bacon Burger is a menu staple. The price varies depending on where you live, but the chain's website shows $8.39 in Irvine, California. Meanwhile, at a restaurant in nearby Los Angeles, it costs $7.99. Not too bad. It's under $10, but do people find the burger worth what they pay?
One Reddit thread asked which fast food restaurant has had the worst price hikes. There were a variety of opinions, but one commenter pointed out, "Carl's Jr. used to have an ad campaign mocking $6 burgers, now a Western Bacon Cheeseburger is $8+ alone." Another Redditor agreed and responded, "Carl's has been one restaurant that I no longer go to. Quality has decreased and prices just keep increasing. Makes no sense to go here anymore."
The high cost of the menu item was also called out by another customer who said they would no longer eat at the chain due to the price of the Western Bacon cheeseburger combo. They felt that a Carl's Jr. meal wasn't worth the nearly $20 the combo cost. Others responded that they, too, are no longer Carl's Jr. customers.
Taco Bell Burrito Supreme
From humble beginnings, Taco Bell has grown to be a dominant force in its field. Mexican-themed foods fill its menu. As with any other fast food chain, prices vary by city and region. Taco Bell features several types of burritos, and one of its best is the burrito supreme. The difference between Taco Bell's burrito supreme and its bean burrito is the addition of ingredients like seasoned beef, shredded cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and onions. The Taco Bell website shows the price as $5.99 in Chula Vista, California, which, as we shall see, some customers feel is too much for this item.
In a Reddit thread, the creator stated that they're quitting fast food, specifically calling out Taco Bell for its pricing. They went on to say, "The prices are no longer understandable. A burrito supreme is nearly $6. For a crappy, small fast food burrito." A Redditor in the comments detailed their thoughts on the issue: "If enough people got tired of the greed, and stopped going, they would certainly cut prices. But of course, people want their fix so badly and TB capitalizes on it every chance they get." In another thread, a customer talked about trying the chain's Kevin Hart meal, instead of paying $7 for a solo burrito supreme. They felt the burrito's price wasn't justified and that the meal special was what made it a good deal. Other Redditors agreed that burrito supreme is no longer worth its current cost.
McDonald's Snack Wraps
Wraps are a popular alternative to having a sandwich on bread or a roll. Lighter fare, they make for a nice meal, and McDonald's has its own version of the snack wrap. Prices vary by location, however, the McDonald's website shows $2.99 for a ranch snack wrap in Oneonta, New York. One Redditor shared a screenshot from an ordering page showing $3.99 for both the ranch and spicy snack wraps. Others chimed in to express concern over the prices of the wraps and their meal combos.
One commenter proposed a theory as to why the menu item might cost more at some McDonald's locations. "My guess is that they don't come up with prices according to how much it costs to make the item but instead what they think people are willing to pay for it plus a cheeky 15% just cause." This is pure speculation, but inflated numbers are just one of the things customers hate about McDonald's. In another thread, a patron commented that considering the wrap contains only one chicken strip, it should cost much less. Others replied that it should be a single dollar.
Wendy's spicy chicken sandwich
Another iconic chain has made it to our list. Wendy's, founded by Dave Thomas in 1969, is a nationwide hit with many fast food fans. In addition to the usual burgers and fries, Wendy's has chicken sandwiches, including a spicy one. According to the chain's website, the item is $6.99 in New York City and $6.19 at a restaurant in Orlando, Florida, with the exact cost varying in different regions. Do customers find it worth the price?
One unhappy patron took to Reddit and started a thread titled, "$10+ premium spicy chicken sandwich, never again." Now, to be fair, that was for a combo meal. Nevertheless, this customer was not at all happy with the sandwich. "Tiny sliver of chicken in between cold charred chewy breading. Ended up being fed to the trash can. Is this how they make them now? They used to have thick and juicy white meat inside a thin layer of breading." Other commenters shared similar letdowns with the menu item, and one even claimed to have gotten sick after eating it. In another thread, a Wendy's customer railed against the sandwich, imploring the chain to restore its previous formula even if that meant raising prices. Other customers chimed in to agree that the quality is no longer worth the cost.
Taco Bell Cheesy Gordita Crunch
Sadly, Taco Bell lands a second spot on the list. This time, we are taking a look at one of its specialty items, the Cheesy Gordita Crunch. Essentially a hard-shell taco wrapped in a flatbread, this creative food contains multiple kinds of cheese, which contributes to its name. Its price on the Taco Bell website is $5.99 in Chula Vista, California, but like any other item, that can vary by location. Customers in several areas, however, seem to agree that it's overpriced.
Even diners who praise the Cheesy Gordita Crunch are still shocked at the cost. On Reddit, for example, a customer started a thread exclaiming, "Cheesy Gordita Crunch should not be $7.80 each." One commenter said they pay slightly less but lamented the bargain cost of days gone by. That is a bit much to ask of any business, but patrons clearly feel the menu item doesn't live up to its current cost. Another Redditor concurred, highlighting the fact that its contents aren't dissimilar enough to a standard $2 taco to justify the price jump.
McDonald's sausage biscuit with egg
Sorry, McDonald's, we are coming at you one more time. Rounding out our list is a breakfast item. The Golden Arches began serving breakfast with the Egg McMuffin in 1975 and has since expanded to a large breakfast menu that includes the sausage biscuit with egg. With prices varying by location, the current cost of this breakfast sandwich in Oneonta, New York, according to the McDonald's website is $5.49. A Redditor displayed a screenshot of menu items and criticized this pricing, considering the fact that a plain sausage biscuit is $1.70 at their location while the egg variety is $4.59. They asked, "Why does adding an egg cost $2.70 more?"
One commenter proposed a possible explanation, saying, "Adding egg does not increase its value by 2 dollars. They raise the price by 2 dollars because that's what people buy. More people buy the sausage egg biscuit than the regular sausage biscuit, so its price has been raised accordingly." As one customer pointed out, you can actually order a side of eggs for less than upgrading to the sausage biscuit with egg. Whatever the reason for its inflated cost, many customers feel this sandwich is not worth buying.
Methodology
To determine if these items are considered worth the cost, we first need the prices. Naturally, it's best to go straight to the source. Checking the website of each chain provided prices and additional information, such as the ingredients of these items. This helps to get an idea about how much food each product contains and how filling or tasty it might be.
The people who patronize the chains are vital. As for the opinions of customers, Reddit, as always, is a great source. There are threads for everything under the sun. Redditors are all too happy to express their opinions, whether favorable or not. Facebook and other social media sites are also good sources of what people are paying for these fast food orders and how they feel about them. Customers are always the ones to go to to determine the perceived value of anything.
Static Media owns and operates The Takeout, Mashed, and Tasting Table.