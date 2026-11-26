Subway has been around for more than six decades and is certainly one of the most popular fast food chains out there. At one point, it was known for its $5 footlong subs. Many patrons enjoyed this deal because a footlong makes for a filling meal — but the chain no longer has the $5 deal. Subway has made big changes to its menu after 60 years, including a value menu with 15 items for less than $5, but these subs are 6-inch.

In 2026, prices vary depending on the location and sandwich. For example, at a Subway in New York City, a footlong turkey and ham sandwich will set you back $12.29. The same sandwich costs $10.29 in Salt Lake City, Utah, while a footlong steak Philly is $13.29 at the same store. Even if your local Subway has prices less than that, it's still a significant jump from $5.

Prices on everything always go up. There is no getting around that. However, many Subway patrons do not feel the footlong is worth the extra cost. In a Reddit thread asking which fast food chain is not worth its current cost, Subway figured prominently. One Redditor commented with a breakdown of the chain's failed strategy: "Subway's downfall needs to be studied. Increase prices. Gut half the menu. Lower the quality of the remaining ingredients. Zero quality control on franchise stores/locations. 'Why aren't people coming to Subway anymore?'" Other responders concurred with the drop in quality and rise in prices, implying Subway sandwiches may no longer be worth it.