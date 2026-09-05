12 Things Customers Hate About McDonald's In 2026

As a brand, McDonald's is best known for its affordable food. But that image may be starting to slide, as McDonald's prices have surged since 2019. Back then, the average Big Mac would've run you $4.39. Today, an à la carte Big Mac will cost you $8.59 at a restaurant in Sacramento, California, $6.29 in Columbus, Ohio, and $6.49 in Raleigh, North Carolina. That's as much as a 96% increase — more than triple the U.S. inflation rate for the same period (30%), as calculated using the Bureau of Labor Statistics inflation calculator.

The chain has admitted that 2026 sales growth was lower than expected, and you can definitely feel consumer frustration over high prices on social media. Plenty of posts and threads see customers complain about the cost of McDonald's food. On one Reddit post about price increases, the poster wrote, "It's priced beyond the point of a quick treat that you don't really have to think about the money to handing over a $20 bill? Used to be scavenge a few dollars and quarters out of the car and [you're] good."

Others have agreed, highlighting a decline in quality that doesn't exactly justify radical price increases and noting that they visit less frequently than they once did. Another commenter agreed, writing, "Yep, my meal went from $5 to over $10. I used to go there once or twice a month cause it was a cheap meal. I haven't been since the last price increase."