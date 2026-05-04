Say Goodbye To Easy Refills: McDonald's Vows To Ditch This Self-Serve Feature By 2032

You may have previously heard small rumors about it, but it sounds like McDonald's is taking the fun out of fountain soda by eliminating its self-service drink options (but don't worry, not immediately). Fox Business reports that McDonald's is slowly changing its store design to reflect the growing number of customers who prefer using the drive-thru, delivery, or takeout options over dining in the restaurant — reducing the appeal of unlimited refills. However, the news outlet says we still have a while; those self-service stations will likely be phased out by 2032, with individual locations only making the change when it's time for a remodel.

Fox Business reports that the change has already taken place at some McDonald's locations (for what it's worth, mine still lets you refill your own). So the joys of mixing every single flavor together may be but an old memory someday, like the landline or the fax machine. McDonald's hasn't issued an official statement on the switch, so we'll keep an ear out for you if we hear any firmer details.