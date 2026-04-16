Snag 2 Five Guys Burgers For The Price Of One With This Clever Ordering Hack

Five Guys is widely considered one of the best chain restaurant burgers in the world for quality, but customers say the fast food giant is also one of the most overpriced burger chains. Because of this, many fans look for hacks to get the most out of their visits, and a viral TikTok video is offering a two-for-one strategy at no extra cost. TikToker @hellthyjunkfood's suggestion of disassembling a regular-sized cheeseburger and creating two little cheeseburgers has picked up steam online as a great way to reduce your bill at Five Guys.

In her video, @hellthyjunkfood explains that she turns one full-sized burger, which comes with two hamburger patties, into a little cheeseburger and a lettuce-wrapped cheeseburger. She also asks for toppings on the side and requests extra lettuce. The additional lettuce is vital, as finding leaves big enough to create a makeshift bun for one of your burgers is the key to the hack overall. In the end, you leave one patty in between your bread buns, put the other in your lettuce, and split up the extra toppings between the two.