Snag 2 Five Guys Burgers For The Price Of One With This Clever Ordering Hack
Five Guys is widely considered one of the best chain restaurant burgers in the world for quality, but customers say the fast food giant is also one of the most overpriced burger chains. Because of this, many fans look for hacks to get the most out of their visits, and a viral TikTok video is offering a two-for-one strategy at no extra cost. TikToker @hellthyjunkfood's suggestion of disassembling a regular-sized cheeseburger and creating two little cheeseburgers has picked up steam online as a great way to reduce your bill at Five Guys.
@hellthyjunkfood
#FREE #FiveGuys #Burger #Hack #TESTED #2for1 #foodhack #foodhacks #moneysaving #lifehack #trythis #cheeseburger #fiveguysburgersandfries #lunch #dinner #unlimited #toppings #lettucewrapped #foodies #food #facts #fyp #creatorsearchinsights #foryourpage #trending #viral #foodtrend
In her video, @hellthyjunkfood explains that she turns one full-sized burger, which comes with two hamburger patties, into a little cheeseburger and a lettuce-wrapped cheeseburger. She also asks for toppings on the side and requests extra lettuce. The additional lettuce is vital, as finding leaves big enough to create a makeshift bun for one of your burgers is the key to the hack overall. In the end, you leave one patty in between your bread buns, put the other in your lettuce, and split up the extra toppings between the two.
How beneficial the disassembled burger hack is at Five Guys
While you can easily turn Five Guys' typical double cheeseburger into two little cheeseburgers for you and a friend to enjoy, should you? When exclusively looking at cost, it's a much better deal than buying two little cheeseburgers outright. While prices fluctuate depending on location, the regular-sized cheeseburger at Five Guys costs $11.89, just $3.50 more than what it would cost to buy one little cheeseburger. This means the hack saves you close to $5 versus buying two little cheeseburgers separately. This can be a major difference-maker if you want to add Five Guys' high-quality french fries to the order but don't want to overpay for your meal.
However, this hack isn't flawless by any means. The viral trick has been partially patched in recent years – TikToker @hellthyjunkfood tried to purchase an extra burger bun on the side (a trick she had done before), but wasn't allowed. That means those who aren't fans of lettuce-bound burgers are oftentimes out of luck unless they utilize their own store-bought bun from home. Furthermore, because the burger patties themselves are often bound together by partially melted cheese, they tend to separate poorly, leaving one piece of meat with more cheese than the other. While the hack can save you some money, it might be too inconvenient to overcome its drawbacks.