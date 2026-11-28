Thomas' Original Vs Great Value: Who Actually Makes The Better English Muffin?
Welcome to Dupe Detective, a column where I'll be reviewing a name brand food product's competitor product to find out how well it compares to, or even beats, the original.
Some breakfasts demand a good English muffin. For example, the original McDonald's Egg McMuffin that changed breakfast sandwiches forever just wouldn't work as well if it were served on a different kind of bread. At home, be it a McMuffin dupe or a straight-up English muffin with a little bit of butter or jam, plenty of breakfasts benefit from the best English muffin available on grocery store shelves.
Thomas' is the most iconic name in the English muffin game, to the extent that, when The Takeout ranked seven store-bought English muffin brands from worst to best, the majority emulated Thomas' style of packaging. However, Thomas' landed in that ranking's lowest spot. Not included in the selection was Walmart's Great Value brand. So, I picked up a package of Great Value English muffins alongside a package of classic Thomas' Original English muffins to compare to one another, from my local Walmart Neighborhood Market in the suburbs of Las Vegas. Ahead are my thoughts on each product, before my determination on whether or not Great Value's English muffins are actually better than Thomas'.
Taste test: Great Value Original English Muffins
Right off the bat, I noticed that Thomas' Original English muffins appeared larger than Great Value's English muffins. After I tried both of them, however, that difference in size turned out to be an illusion — Thomas' English muffins certainly boasted a larger diameter, but they were simultaneously shorter and less dense. As it turned out, I preferred the size of my Great Value English muffins, due to their density contributing a more satisfying heft.
Meanwhile, the Great Value English muffins' flavor was somewhat yeast-forward and even a little sour. I don't think Walmart uses an actual sourdough, but I do think the muffin still benefited from the flavor that makes sourdough taste different from other breads. I tried one Great Value English muffin half plain, and while it was dry, those elements elevated it beyond totally boring or generic.
Once I added butter, however, its natural flavors came alive, complementing the butter's richness in a way that elevated both the butter and the base English muffin. Altogether, Great Value's take on the classic breakfast bread featured a nice density and a compelling flavor that was just prominent enough to add complexity without becoming overwhelming. Whether using them in a bread swap for a new spin on grilled cheese, or in a sweeter context with, say, a fruity jam, I can't imagine a situation in which Walmart's English muffins wouldn't shine.
Taste test: Thomas' Original English Muffins
Walmart has surprised me in the past with the quality of its products — like when I compared Walmart Orange chicken to Panda Express and found that the superstore's take on the dish was actually better — and my Great Value English muffins significantly exceeded my expectations. Nevertheless, going in, I felt that this was Thomas' fight to lose. The orange color of Thomas' packaging is practically synonymous with grocery store English muffins, and I was convinced they would do everything Walmart's product did and then some. That did not turn out to be the case!
Texturally, my Thomas' Original English muffins were a little gummier than Walmart's. I typically think that's a good thing, like in Taco Bell tortillas, which are actually made by the popular Mission brand, according to Reddit. That gumminess, however, was accompanied by a mealier consistency, which somewhat nullified what otherwise might have been a standout texture. Plus, since they were thinner than Walmart's English muffins, Thomas' provided less heft.
In the flavor department, I didn't get much more than plain bread, closer to simple wheat flour than the slightly more complex yeast flavor I picked up in Walmart's product. When I added butter, the mealiness was effectively eliminated. But while my buttered Thomas' English muffin had a nice texture, its flavor was still bland, with some of that plain bread character subsuming the butter. The experience was fine, but thanks to a couple prominent flaws, less than ideal overall.
Final verdict: Great Value English Muffins are better than Thomas'
Thomas' Original English muffins turned out to be plainer, thinner, and less dense than Walmart's Great Value English muffins. At first I thought the difference in quality might be a sort of British vs. American deal, with Thomas' attempting to showcase its raw ingredients in a simpler recipe, whereas Walmart created something bolder for American palates. Then I found out Thomas' is an American company too — albeit founded by a British immigrant. At this point, its English muffins just started to seem outright worse than Walmart's.
Whereas the Thomas' English muffins I tried were relatively bland and insubstantial, Walmart's English muffins were amply flavored and satisfyingly hefty. English muffins are typically a base for other ingredients, not meant to be eaten plain, and I found that Walmart's recipe was still subtle enough in intensity to not overwhelm whatever ingredients it might be supporting. On the other end of the spectrum, the floury blandness of Thomas' Original English muffins subsumed some of flavor of the butter I added. Altogether, Walmart's dupe outdid its inspiration from Thomas' in pretty much every meaningful way.
How do Walmart's and Thomas' Original's prices and nutritional content compare?
At the Walmart Neighborhood Market closest to my home in the suburbs of Las Vegas, a six-pack of Thomas' Original English muffins is $2.82. A comparable six-pack of standard Great Value English muffins is $1.62.
Nutritionally, one Thomas' Original English muffin is 150 calories, 1 gram of fat, 0.5 grams of which is polyunsaturated fat, 240 milligrams of sodium, 28 grams of carbs, 1 gram of fiber, less than 1 gram of sugar, and 5 grams of protein. Meanwhile, one Great Value English muffin totals 130 calories, 1 gram of fat, 230 milligrams of sodium, 25 grams of carbs, 1 gram of fiber, 1 gram of sugar, and 4 grams of protein. Overall, the two products are comparable, but Walmart's lower price, lower sodium content, and less total carbs give it just the slightest edge in both price and nutrition.
How I compared these two products
I purchased my packages of Great Value English muffins and Thomas' Original English muffins from my local Walmart Neighborhood Market in the suburbs of Las Vegas. I tried them as soon as I brought them home.
Not realizing at first that English muffins come already sort of sliced in half, I cut both kinds of English muffins with a serrated knife. I think they ended up just about the same as if I had separated them with my hands. First, I toasted both halves of my Walmart English muffin alongside one another in my wide toaster. When they were ready, I had some of one half plain, and the other with butter. After noting down my initial thoughts, I repeated the process with Thomas'. Then, once I finished recording my first impressions, I alternated bites of each product to better understand how they compared to one another. My assessments are based entirely on this experience, and not any past thoughts I may have had about the featured brands or products.