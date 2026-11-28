Welcome to Dupe Detective, a column where I'll be reviewing a name brand food product's competitor product to find out how well it compares to, or even beats, the original.

Some breakfasts demand a good English muffin. For example, the original McDonald's Egg McMuffin that changed breakfast sandwiches forever just wouldn't work as well if it were served on a different kind of bread. At home, be it a McMuffin dupe or a straight-up English muffin with a little bit of butter or jam, plenty of breakfasts benefit from the best English muffin available on grocery store shelves.

Thomas' is the most iconic name in the English muffin game, to the extent that, when The Takeout ranked seven store-bought English muffin brands from worst to best, the majority emulated Thomas' style of packaging. However, Thomas' landed in that ranking's lowest spot. Not included in the selection was Walmart's Great Value brand. So, I picked up a package of Great Value English muffins alongside a package of classic Thomas' Original English muffins to compare to one another, from my local Walmart Neighborhood Market in the suburbs of Las Vegas. Ahead are my thoughts on each product, before my determination on whether or not Great Value's English muffins are actually better than Thomas'.