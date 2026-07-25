Walmart's Orange Chicken Vs Panda Express: Which Is Better?

Welcome to Dupe Detective, a new column where I'll be reviewing a name brand food product's competitor product to find out how well it compares to, or even beats, the original.

In Pasadena, California, a Chinese restaurant called Panda Inn launched a fast food empire upon the debut of its quick-service spinoff, Panda Express. Enjoyers of Chinese-American cuisine have Panda Express to thank for the invention of orange chicken, purportedly originating at a Hawaiian location in 1987. Even decades after its inception, it's safe to say Panda Express' orange chicken still ranks among the best of junky Chinese-American takeout.

While Panda Express is synonymous with the dish, competing restaurants and brands with their own takes on orange chicken are too numerous to count. Walmart has more than one proprietary version of the Chinese-American staple, between its bag of frozen Great Value orange chicken, and a refrigerated Marketside orange chicken bowl. Since my local Walmart, in the suburbs of Las Vegas, only had the latter in stock, I grabbed the Marketside product and compared it to an orange chicken bowl from a nearby Panda Express. Ahead are my thoughts on both items, in addition to my take on whether or not Walmart's dupe beats Panda Express' original-recipe orange chicken.