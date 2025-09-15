I Tried Every Panda Express Entree ... These Were My Favorite
Panda Express is a restaurant near and dear to my heart. In an age where fast food chain burgers and fries reign supreme, the idea of freshly cooked meat and veggies topped in delectable Asian sauces and served alongside the likes of fluffy white, chow mein, or crispy green vegetables sounds like a total win to me. And though I've always been a Panda Express fan, I've watched the menu change a lot over the years, and wondered if there was more to the menu than I've ever cared to explore.
Today, all of that changes — for the first time, I am sampling the entire Panda Express entrée menu to see which dishes are worth ordering and which are best left behind the counter. I'll go over everything from menu pricing to overall flavor, ranking each entrée from worst to best along the way. As you read, bear in mind that pricing and availability vary by region and, as always, are subject to change.
12. Honey Walnut Shrimp
Panda Express' Honey Walnut Shrimp kicks off my list of entrées, and sadly, bottoms out as my least favorite of the bunch. The dish is a premium offering, meaning it costs an additional $1.50 when ordered as part of a Bowl, Plate, or Bigger Plate combo. Expect to pay as much as an extra $3 to $6 for "double" or "triple" portions of this dish, though exactly how much it will cost you will obviously depend on the totality of your order and your location.
Given its cost, I expected more from the chain's Honey Walnut Shrimp; despite not being the salt bomb that other Panda Express menu items tend to be, I still found myself wildly unimpressed by its flavor, and even more put off by its texture. This Asian seafood dish is sickly sweet — even the walnuts, though delightfully crunchy, touted a candy-like taste. The breading reminds me of a funnel cake — it's too thick, and is coated with a sugary glaze that doesn't seem fitting for seafood.
Needless to say, I'm walking away from this entrée feeling disappointed. I knew sugar-glazed shrimp doused in candied walnuts probably wasn't going to be my jam, and in this case, my instincts proved correct. Home chefs might have better luck attempting honey walnut shrimp at home, but when it comes to Panda Express' version, it might be best to skip.
11. Beijing Beef
I used to love Panda Express' Beijing Beef, but these days? Not so much. This spicier beef and veggie dish is one of the sweeter options on the menu; it's similar to Orange Chicken, but comes with beef, onions, and peppers. Unlike some of the other entrées, Beijing Beef is not a premium offering — at the time of publication, you can snag it for only $8 to $9 per Bowl and $10 to $11 per Plate or Bigger Plate at most locations.
For those unfamiliar with it, Beijing Beef is a sweet entrée composed of cooked onion, peppers, and battered beef strips coated in a bright red sauce. Despite being described as "crispy" on the company website, I find that the beef strips are either soggy or woefully overcooked, with its overall texture being tough and unpleasant. The dish also doesn't contain a lot of heat; though labeled "spicy" on the company website, I think most people could handle it with virtually no problem.
If you do plan to sample Beijing Beef, I'd recommend combining it with an entrée that isn't as sweet. I've had success mixing it with Teriyaki Chicken (minus the Mandarin Sauce) and pairing the two with a side of chow mein noodles . All in all, I find Panda Express' Beijing Beef unsatisfying when enjoyed on its own — thus, this beef and veggie pick lands itself near the bottom of my list.
10. SweetFire Chicken Breast
Panda Express' SweetFire Chicken Breast wasn't what I was expecting, and I can't say I'm feelin' it. It isn't a premium option, so, like many of the others, you'll score it for between $8 and $11, depending on whether ordered as part of a Bowl, Plate, or Bigger Plate.
When I hear the words "sweet fire," I naturally come to expect something with both spicy and sweet characteristics. And while the entrée is plenty sweet, it didn't offer the amount of spice it should have. SweetFire Chicken is described by Panda Express as crispy white meat chicken that comes with an eclectic blend of pineapple, red peppers, and onion in a chili sauce. The entrée tastes okay I guess, but came off as bland with little to no complexity of flavor. The pineapple threw me for a loop — when added on top of an already cloyingly sweet sauce, I didn't find it a great addition.
This brings me to my next point: Panda Express' SweetFire Chicken Breast isn't very spicy. Sure, I could detect a little heat, but it wasn't something I'd describe as "fiery" by any means. Had it been slightly spicier, its sweetness might have felt more balanced; however, as it stands, I can't say I'd recommend SweetFire Chicken Breast.
9. Teriyaki Chicken
Panda Express' Teriyaki Chicken is one I commonly order, but that doesn't make it my favorite entrée. It isn't a premium option, so pricing is between $8 and $9 for a bowl and $10 to $11 for a Plate or Bigger Plate. Panda Express' Grilled Teriyaki Chicken is also a Wok Smart pick, meaning it contains at least 8 grams of protein and 300 calories or less.
Overall, Panda Express Teriyaki Chicken is decent, but not anything that blew my mind — it's similar to a teriyaki dish you might make at home. Expect the chicken to come bare, though Mandarin Sauce packets are offered for added flavor. The chicken has a texture that's soft and fatty, and features no smoky or charred flavor, despite the fact that it's grilled. The taste is also hit or miss; there have been times when its smell and flavor left me questioning its freshness.
With all of that said, I still order Teriyaki Chicken — despite its flaws, I've found it to be a fantastic option for bulking up Panda meals. When combined with other tastier options, the Teriyaki Chicken melds into the background, working quietly to fill your stomach without getting in the way of entrées featuring bigger, bolder flavors. Another plus is that the Mandarin Sauce packets provided with the entrée are quite tasty; they greatly enhance the taste of the chicken and can also be used over other Panda Express items for even more yummy flavor.
8. Black Pepper Sirloin Steak
I have a love-hate relationship with Panda Express Black Pepper Sirloin Steak, and there are several reasons for that. Starting with its cost, expect to pay a premium price for this "Wok Smart" (i.e., healthier) Panda Express entrée, with a Bowl costing $10 to $11 and the Plate and Bigger Plate between $12 and $16, depending on the number of portions you order.
I'm honestly fine paying premium price for superior steak, but as it stands, Panda Express' Black Pepper Sirloin may not be worth it. Anyone remember the Panda Express Shanghai Steak? It was delicious, and trust me, this isn't even close. In general, I find the sauce on the Black Pepper Sirloin Steak boring and the meat pieces chewy. That said, I do opt for this entrée every now and again, mainly because I love the red peppers and tender broccolini pieces it comes with. Even then, I usually mix the entrée with something sweet to help offset its mundane flavor.
Speaking of veggies, the description on the Panda Express website says there are onions in Black Pepper Sirloin Steak, but flavor-wise, they're barely detectable. The same is true for the heat — though listed as a spicy dish, it was hardly noticeable. Ultimately, Black Pepper Sirloin Steak isn't terrible, but it also isn't something I order on a regular basis, especially considering its higher price point.
7. Broccoli Beef
Panda Express' Broccoli Beef isn't the most exciting of the bunch, but that doesn't mean it isn't good. The dish consists of just what it sounds like — a simple combination of broccoli and beef covered in a ginger soy sauce. It's a Wok Smart item loaded with at least 8 grams of protein, and weighing in at less than 300 calories per serving. It also isn't a premium option, meaning you'll pay anywhere between $8 and $12 to sample it as part of a Bowl, Plate, or Bigger Plate meal.
I had always seen Panda Express' Broccoli Beef on the menu, but could never bring myself to order it. Why? The combination of beef and broccoli does sound appetizing, but its simple makeup seemed so dull and unimaginative, I always hesitated to order it. Having said that, Panda Express' Broccoli Beef tasted pretty good: The beef was tender, the broccoli crisp, and the overall flavor was decent. One thing I do want to note about this dish is that it is extremely broccoli-forward — you'll need to really dig this cruciferous veggie in order to get into this one. Also, don't expect this dish to feature a lot of sauce; I barely noticed the "ginger soy sauce," though I'm sure it's there.
Overall, I enjoyed Panda Express' Broccoli Beef and would order it again. Just bear in mind that it's a little on the plain side, so keep that in mind if you're looking for a bit more excitement.
6. Mushroom Chicken
Panda Express' Mushroom Chicken was yet another menu item I found myself less-than-excited to try. Imagine my surprise to discover it's actually one of the best-flavored entrées the restaurant has to offer. Mushroom Chicken isn't a premium option, so you'll find it priced at the normal $8 to $9 for a Bowl and $10 to $11 for a Plate or Bigger Plate. The "Wok Smart" dish comes with diced chicken nestled in a bed of tender sautéed mushrooms and zucchini that, when paired with simple white rice, makes for a simple yet delicious Panda Express option.
Panda Express' Mushroom Chicken is a winner, mainly because of its humble yet tasty composition. Having said this, like the previously mentioned Broccoli Beef, I could also see how this pick could be a little too mundane for some. Its sauce, though slightly sweet, has no kick and lacks the "wow" factor that might set it apart from other, more popular Panda Express entrées. Still, there's something to be said for a basic chicken and veggie meal to get you fed at an affordable price — and for that, Panda Express' Mushroom Chicken earns itself a higher spot on my list of best and worst Panda Express entrées.
5. String Bean Chicken
String Bean Chicken is another "Wok Smart" item on the Panda Express menu, and, like several other entrées mentioned thus far, I find it a surprisingly delicious selection. The entrée is a regular menu item, so the typical $8 to $9 for a Bowl and $10 to $11 for a Plate or Bigger Plate applies here. So, what makes Panda Express' String Bean Chicken stand out? Honestly, I'm not quite sure. Maybe it's the sweetness of the tender yellow onions, the crispness of the green beans, or that darn delicious ginger soy sauce they drown it in.
String Bean Chicken features flavor robust enough to give umami vibes while dishing up just the right amount of sweetness to help balance its flavor. I also like the texture of the chicken used in this entrée — the white meat chicken breast isn't breaded but comes diced into bite-sized pieces for a refreshingly tender bite. So, while maybe not the most electrifying entrée on the menu, Panda Express' String Bean Chicken holds its own.
4. Hot Orange Chicken
Things are heating up as Hot Orange Chicken makes the list for one of my top favorite selections on the Panda Express menu. It isn't an entrée you'll always find available at this popular American-Chinese restaurant, but when you do, know that it's worth ordering. Find it humbly priced at $8 to $9 for a Bowl and $10 to $12 for the Plate or Bigger Plate.
My first bite of Panda Express Hot Orange Chicken was great; it consists solely of chicken (no veggies), and each piece is coated in a glossy, red-orange sauce speckled with chili peppers. Interestingly, its spiciness isn't the first thing I noticed about the entrée — rather, its sweetness stands out most. Its flavor mirrors the Original Orange Chicken, but with a spicy twist. The heat packed therein renders a powerful punch that complements the familiar sweetness of Orange Chicken beautifully.
As for texture, don't expect Hot Orange Chicken to be crispy unless you happen to indulge when it's served up super-fresh — most times I've ordered this entrée, the chicken pieces were quite soft. Personally, I'm fine with that, especially given its dynamic taste. With all things considered, Panda Express Hot Orange Chicken is a wonderful option for lovers of sweet spice. Just be sure you're a fan of heat — I found it spicier than most selections on the menu, so keep that in mind.
3. Honey Sesame Chicken Breast
Honey Sesame Chicken Breast is the dark horse of the Panda Express menu, although it does have its flaws. It's always been a regularly priced item, so, thankfully, you don't need to worry about that gnarly $1.50 surcharge associated with premium offerings.
After sampling Honey Sesame Chicken Breast, I was stunned by how much I enjoyed it. The entrée is similar to Orange Chicken, yet different. It features chicken breast instead of thighs, and the flavor is more akin to General Tso's Chicken you'd order at a traditional Chinese takeout restaurant. I found myself eating piece after piece, completely shocked by how good it was.
Despite finding what I consider to be a hidden gem on the menu, there is one thing about the entrée that I find off-putting. The yellow peppers in Honey Sesame Chicken Breast taste okay, but those "string beans" were downright weird. They were incredibly hard and tough, almost as if they hadn't been cooked. It's weird because I never have this issue with the String Bean Chicken, leaving me to wonder if my experience today was just a fluke. All in all, if you're looking to break free from the typical Panda Express Orange Chicken schtick, take a stab at Honey Sesame Chicken Breast — one bite and you just might never look back.
2. Orange Chicken
Orange chicken is so good — if you know, you know. Containing nothing but crispy battered chicken pieces in a mildly spicy orange sauce, this totally unhealthy yet utterly delicious Panda Express menu item is one of the most popular entrées on the menu for a reason. The best part is that despite its popularity, Panda Express has chosen not to make Orange Chicken a premium option — pay only $8 to $9 for a Bowl and $10 to $11 for a Plate or Bigger Plate.
One of the characteristics I love most about Orange Chicken is its subtle play on spicy and sweet. No, Orange Chicken isn't unbearably spicy — my 5-year-old eats it just fine. Having said that, the heat is still present; you can even spot tiny pieces of red pepper flakes on each chicken piece if you look hard enough. It's this subtle heat that works in tandem with its oh-so-sweet and delicious orange sauce to deliver flavor that's truly magical.
Oh, and speaking of sauce, Panda Express Orange Chicken doesn't scream "orange" to me. Yeah, it's plenty of sweet — just not orange. As for texture, expect the chicken pieces to come quite soft, though, as with a few other entrées, this likely depends on freshness and how long it's been in its container. Either way, Panda Express' Orange Chicken is an awesome, must-try option, especially for lovers of sweet mild heat.
1. Kung Pao Chicken
Lover of veggies, heat, and exciting flavor? If so, Kung Pao Chicken might be the Panda Express entrée you've been looking for. This peanut-infused pick has been on the menu for quite a while — my first sample of it was a hesitant one, and that was years ago. I still remember my surprise at its crazy-delicious flavor. As an entrée I'd never order on my own, I was happy Panda Express allowed me a free sample, and since then, I've been hooked.
I realize Kung Pao Chicken isn't going to please every palate, but to me, it's gold. Chock full of zucchini, red pepper, and chili peppers, all tossed in a smoky, spicy sauce — what's not to love? That said, I understand why some might avoid this entrée as it's quite hot and does feature peanuts. And while the nuts add an unexpected crunch to the dish, to be honest, I usually just pick 'em out.
Still, with all things considered, Kung Pao Chicken is easily one of the best items on the Panda Express menu. And for a non-premium price of $8 to $12 per Bowl, Plate, or Bigger Plate, I'd say it's worth checking out the next time you find yourself in the mood for Asian heat.
Methodology
Each Panda Express entrée was ranked based on overall flavor and texture. Though nutrition and pricing are mentioned, they did not play a major role in the ranking of each entrée. Please note that the texture and flavor of the entrées mentioned may vary based on factors such as freshness, time spent in the container, and more. As always, pricing and availability are subject to change.