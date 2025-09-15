I Tried Every Panda Express Entree ... These Were My Favorite

Panda Express' Honey Walnut Shrimp kicks off my list of entrées, and sadly, bottoms out as my least favorite of the bunch. The dish is a premium offering, meaning it costs an additional $1.50 when ordered as part of a Bowl, Plate, or Bigger Plate combo. Expect to pay as much as an extra $3 to $6 for "double" or "triple" portions of this dish, though exactly how much it will cost you will obviously depend on the totality of your order and your location.

​Given its cost, I expected more from the chain's Honey Walnut Shrimp; despite not being the salt bomb that other Panda Express menu items tend to be, I still found myself wildly unimpressed by its flavor, and even more put off by its texture. This Asian seafood dish is sickly sweet — even the walnuts, though delightfully crunchy, touted a candy-like taste. The breading reminds me of a funnel cake — it's too thick, and is coated with a sugary glaze that doesn't seem fitting for seafood.

Needless to say, I'm walking away from this entrée feeling disappointed. I knew sugar-glazed shrimp doused in candied walnuts probably wasn't going to be my jam, and in this case, my instincts proved correct. Home chefs might have better luck attempting honey walnut shrimp at home, but when it comes to Panda Express' version, it might be best to skip.