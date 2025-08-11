Avoid Ordering This Panda Express Menu Item Unless You Want A Total Salt Bomb
Panda Express, the chain that brought fast-food Chinese cuisine to the masses, may not be the healthiest dining option out there, but then, it never exactly claimed to be a Sweetgreen competitor. While Panda Express has taken significant steps to improve its menu, particularly by introducing the Wok Smart label — which designates dishes with 300 or fewer calories and at least 8 grams of protein — not all of these items are a smart choice depending on your dietary needs. If you're watching your sodium intake, for instance, the wok-fired shrimp is a big no-no. Considered to be among the 11 unhealthiest items on the Panda Express menu, this dish is comprised of shrimp, sugar snap peas, bell peppers, and onions in chili sauce.
Initially introduced as a Wok Smart entrée back in 2019, it does boast a generous 17 grams of protein and just 190 calories as promised, but also contains a troubling 1,140 milligrams of sodium. The fact of the matter is that we're all eating too much salt. While our bodies do require a certain amount of sodium, anywhere from 200 to 500 milligrams per day is plenty, while the American Heart Association advises consuming no more than 1,500 milligrams with an absolute maximum of 2,300 milligrams. With a single scoop of wok-fired shrimp, you're almost halfway to that upper limit. Eating it as an occasional treat probably won't do you much harm unless you're on a strict, low-sodium diet for health reasons, but regularly consuming high levels of sodium may increase your future chances of having a stroke or developing heart or kidney disease.
Panda Express doesn't have many low-sodium options
If you're wondering why processed foods contain so much sodium, typically it's because it makes the food taste good. Not only does sodium provide a deliciously salty flavor, but it also helps sauces taste sweeter and tangier and vegetables less bitter. Since reducing sodium tends to decrease the flavor level too, you'll be hard pressed to find any dishes at Panda Express that fit the definition of low sodium (140 milligrams or less per serving). In fact, only the fortune cookies and plain steamed rice fall under that heading, since the former contains just eight milligrams apiece while the latter has no sodium at all. Even if you can't eat a true low-sodium meal at Panda Express, however, some options are better than others, generally speaking.
Panda Express' orange chicken remains the pinnacle of junky Chinese-American takeout but, with its super-sugary sauce, it isn't exactly the healthiest option on the menu. However, when it comes to sodium, the orange chicken isn't so bad, with 620 milligrams per serving. The honey walnut shrimp is an even better bet — sweet but not too salty, it has 470 milligrams of sodium, while the SweetFire chicken breast comes with only 370 milligrams. None of these items are Wok Smart, but they're a wiser choice than wok-fired shrimp if you're concerned about your sodium intake.