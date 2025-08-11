Avoid Ordering This Panda Express Menu Item Unless You Want A Total Salt Bomb

Panda Express, the chain that brought fast-food Chinese cuisine to the masses, may not be the healthiest dining option out there, but then, it never exactly claimed to be a Sweetgreen competitor. While Panda Express has taken significant steps to improve its menu, particularly by introducing the Wok Smart label — which designates dishes with 300 or fewer calories and at least 8 grams of protein — not all of these items are a smart choice depending on your dietary needs. If you're watching your sodium intake, for instance, the wok-fired shrimp is a big no-no. Considered to be among the 11 unhealthiest items on the Panda Express menu, this dish is comprised of shrimp, sugar snap peas, bell peppers, and onions in chili sauce.

Initially introduced as a Wok Smart entrée back in 2019, it does boast a generous 17 grams of protein and just 190 calories as promised, but also contains a troubling 1,140 milligrams of sodium. The fact of the matter is that we're all eating too much salt. While our bodies do require a certain amount of sodium, anywhere from 200 to 500 milligrams per day is plenty, while the American Heart Association advises consuming no more than 1,500 milligrams with an absolute maximum of 2,300 milligrams. With a single scoop of wok-fired shrimp, you're almost halfway to that upper limit. Eating it as an occasional treat probably won't do you much harm unless you're on a strict, low-sodium diet for health reasons, but regularly consuming high levels of sodium may increase your future chances of having a stroke or developing heart or kidney disease.