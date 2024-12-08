Did The Real General Tso Have Anything To Do With The Beloved Chicken Dish?

Sometimes, sesame chicken with brown sauce from your local Chinese take-out joint just doesn't have the pizzazz you crave. Sometimes even homemade orange chicken, with its citrusy tang, won't scratch the itch. You need something bright, something hot, something with zing (maybe something you can make at home, too). You need General Tso's chicken. It's vividly colored compared with its milder counterparts and ranges from a rich bronze to an eye-popping red. And, when it comes to spice, even the most sugary variants have at least a little kick to them. It's also named after a Chinese general — surely that means something, right? Well, not necessarily.

The real General Tso was a 19th-century statesman from the Hunan province of China named Zuo Zongtang or Tso Tsung-t'ang. He's best known for his role in suppressing various uprisings across China, including the Taiping Rebellion. However, there is absolutely zero evidence that the General had anything to do with the chicken dish bearing his name. It does, however, have its own fascinating history.