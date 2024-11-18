How To Make Sure Your Homemade Orange Chicken Stays Crispy

Deep frying is one of those things that most people leave to the pros. Compared to most home-style techniques, it's hard to get the texture just right, messy, and can be dangerous.

But mastery over the deep-fat fryer is key to many beloved dishes, like orange chicken. Invented by Panda Express's executive chef Andy Kao, the Chinese-American classic features pieces of deep-fried chicken tossed in a sweet and sour sauce. Like other Chinese-American favorites, like General Tso's chicken, orange chicken performs a magic feat. The battered outer layer stays crisp, even after the chicken has been doused with sticky sauce.

For advice on getting the chicken just right, we turned to classically-trained Cantonese chef Kenny Leung. Raised in Guǎngzhōu, China, Leung's career dates back to age 15. He apprenticed at Canton Culinary School before landing a job at the White Swan Hotel and Restaurant, the first restaurant in Guǎngzhōu to earn a Michelin star. Now, Leung works as Executive Chef at New York City's YAO restaurant. The restaurant's Instagram, @yaorestaurant, showcases Leung's international take on Cantonese cuisine.

While orange chicken is part of the Chinese-American tradition, distinct from traditional Chinese cuisine, it still draws inspiration from Chinese techniques. Leung gave us the low-down on his go-to method for crisp chicken. "I recommend using eggs, cornstarch, and potato starch to coat [the chicken pieces] and then double frying them," he explained. The ingredients — combined with the double frying technique — will give the chicken its signature crunch.