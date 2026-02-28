The Popular Brand Reddit Says Makes Taco Bell's Tortillas Is Probably In Your Pantry Right Now

Do you feel like eating a cheesy, irresistible Crunchwrap Supreme right now? Well, perhaps you can (no trip to Taco Bell required). There's a good chance you already have the brand of tortillas you need sitting in your pantry, just waiting to be transformed into the Taco Bell dupe of your dreams — at least according to employees who ventured to name the source of Taco Bell's tortillas on Reddit. According to those who have read the box themselves, Taco Bell likely uses the number one tortilla producer in the nation, a brand familiar to anyone who loves a good homemade burrito: Mission Foods.

The tortillas Taco Bell uses arrive in cardboard boxes that are largely unmarked, according to employees, mixed in with the rest of the shipments that are delivered. The small labels on those boxes point to Mission as the source. Employees from the manufacturing world, however, attest to making "soft shell tacos and burrito tortillas" for Taco Bell at Tyson Foods, which is a major supplier for the food service industry. You probably won't find Tyson's line of Mexican Original tortillas on shelves for individual sale though; that offering is geared toward supplying restaurants and is only available in bulk. But Mission tortillas are in most pantries across America, and you can use multiple styles to recreate some of your favorite Taco Bell offerings from your own kitchen.