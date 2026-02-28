The Popular Brand Reddit Says Makes Taco Bell's Tortillas Is Probably In Your Pantry Right Now
Do you feel like eating a cheesy, irresistible Crunchwrap Supreme right now? Well, perhaps you can (no trip to Taco Bell required). There's a good chance you already have the brand of tortillas you need sitting in your pantry, just waiting to be transformed into the Taco Bell dupe of your dreams — at least according to employees who ventured to name the source of Taco Bell's tortillas on Reddit. According to those who have read the box themselves, Taco Bell likely uses the number one tortilla producer in the nation, a brand familiar to anyone who loves a good homemade burrito: Mission Foods.
The tortillas Taco Bell uses arrive in cardboard boxes that are largely unmarked, according to employees, mixed in with the rest of the shipments that are delivered. The small labels on those boxes point to Mission as the source. Employees from the manufacturing world, however, attest to making "soft shell tacos and burrito tortillas" for Taco Bell at Tyson Foods, which is a major supplier for the food service industry. You probably won't find Tyson's line of Mexican Original tortillas on shelves for individual sale though; that offering is geared toward supplying restaurants and is only available in bulk. But Mission tortillas are in most pantries across America, and you can use multiple styles to recreate some of your favorite Taco Bell offerings from your own kitchen.
Create all kinds of Taco Bell dupes using Mission tortillas
Mission makes corn and flour tortillas in a variety of sizes, and you'll need to choose the right style for whatever you're making. Some menu items will be more forgiving than others; the Fiesta strips are just a standard flour tortilla cut into slices, for instance. Any size tortilla will work to recreate the easy snack, but you need specific sizes if you're making burritos, tacos, or anything else from the menu. The best tortilla size for a copycat Crunchwrap is a 12 inches. You'll need 10-inch tortillas if you're whipping up Taco Bell's Grilled Steak Burritos and 6-inch rounds for individual soft tacos. Pro Tip: use Mission's Super Soft Flour Tortillas in Soft Taco Size for extra flexibility and an easy-to-eat texture.
Employees and Taco Bell lovers on Reddit say the first step of any Taco Bell dupe should be to heat your tortillas a bit. Taco Bell has a steamer machine that keeps its tortillas pliable and soft throughout the day, but you can achieve the same effect at home with a microwave and a little bit of water. One Redditor explained the method, saying: "Wrap a couple [tortillas] in an ever so slightly damp paper towel and microwave for 10-15 seconds. They'll be soft and pliable and very similar to Taco Bell, if not essentially identical."