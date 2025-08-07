Review: Taco Bell Is Serving Up A Great New Burrito, And A Disappointing One

Taco Bell has an ability unmatched by its fast food competitors, and even the many other Mexican-inspired chains. With a very limited and straightforward collection of ingredients that form the vast majority of its menu, Taco Bell's master chefs can create something entirely new and unique. Instantly, those fresh items seem familiar as well, leading to a quick adoption by Taco Bell's legion of devoted fans and frequent customers.

In 2025, Taco Bell introduced two seemingly new items to its cut-rate Cravings Value Menu. The chain has sold Grilled Steak Burritos before, but it's now celebrating the debut of the Chipotle Ranch Grilled Steak Burrito and the Cheesy Melt Grilled Steak Burrito. How do they measure up to the Taco Bell menu on the whole, and other burritos sold at the mega-chain? Read on for our full assessment, including taste tests, of the newest Grilled Steak Burritos at Taco Bell.