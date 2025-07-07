If You Want To Make A Copycat Crunchwrap, You Need This Size Of Tortilla
Everyone has their faves when making a Taco Bell run, from classic tacos and burritos to the fast food chain's latest creations. But when it comes to the most craveworthy item on the menu, the Crunchwrap Supreme may take the crown. Its blend of soft and crunchy, warm and cool, and familiar Taco Bell flavors is a mouthwatering, hard-to-resist combo. The good news for fans who want to make their own crunchwraps is that it isn't hard to do. Just make sure to use extra large tortillas to contain all the components that make them so good.
Larger wrapped dishes like crunchwraps are made with flour tortillas because they're more foldable and sturdier than corn tortillas. The most commonly sold sizes are eight- and 10-inch options, small ones for tacos and enchiladas, and larger tortillas for quesadillas and the many different burrito styles. There's also a six-inch size for fajitas and smaller tacos. But it's the extra-large 12-inch tortillas, usually meant for bigger burritos, that you need to make your crunchwraps. The problem is, they can be hard to find.
A former Taco Bell employee said in a YouTube video that the only 12-inch tortillas she's found in stores are Old El Paso's Grande size. But if you can't find them and come up empty with other brands, there is, of course, a hack: Buy 10-inch tortillas and cut one into quarters. After layering the fillings on a tortilla, put one of the quarters on top to cover any gap before folding up the sides to create the crunchwrap's distinctive hexagon shape.
How to create your own crunchwrap
The Crunchwrap Supreme is filled with seasoned ground beef, nacho cheese sauce, a tostada shell (like a big tortilla chip), sour cream, shredded lettuce, and tomatoes. For your crunchwrap, make the ground beef with a taco seasoning packet, like Taco Bell's own brand, or flavor the meat with the same spices that are in the packets instead. Buy whichever nacho cheese sauce you prefer, or try melting cheese yourself to make it. Taco Bell's cheese sauce includes jalapeño puree, so add some of the spicy pepper if you make it from scratch.
Before building the crunchwrap, warm the tortilla in the microwave for 10 seconds or briefly in a pan. Put some ground beef in the center of the tortilla, then spoon cheese sauce on top of it. Cover the fillings with the crunchy round tostada shell, then stack on sour cream, lettuce, and tomatoes. Fold up one side of the tortilla, then continue moving around in a circle, folding the sides until it's all wrapped up with six edges. Put it in a non-stick pan with the folded top down until golden, then flip and brown the other side.
What makes Taco Bell's crunchwraps even better is how much you can customize them, with 15 add-ons and eight sauces to choose from. You can do the same thing with your own. For instance, you can swap the beef for ground chicken, pork, or lamb, or for beans. Or, try replacing the tostada shell with tortilla chips, corn chips, or Doritos for extra nacho cheesiness. Mix and match with any other ingredients you like, and try different combinations to find your favorites.