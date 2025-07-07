If You Want To Make A Copycat Crunchwrap, You Need This Size Of Tortilla

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Everyone has their faves when making a Taco Bell run, from classic tacos and burritos to the fast food chain's latest creations. But when it comes to the most craveworthy item on the menu, the Crunchwrap Supreme may take the crown. Its blend of soft and crunchy, warm and cool, and familiar Taco Bell flavors is a mouthwatering, hard-to-resist combo. The good news for fans who want to make their own crunchwraps is that it isn't hard to do. Just make sure to use extra large tortillas to contain all the components that make them so good.

Larger wrapped dishes like crunchwraps are made with flour tortillas because they're more foldable and sturdier than corn tortillas. The most commonly sold sizes are eight- and 10-inch options, small ones for tacos and enchiladas, and larger tortillas for quesadillas and the many different burrito styles. There's also a six-inch size for fajitas and smaller tacos. But it's the extra-large 12-inch tortillas, usually meant for bigger burritos, that you need to make your crunchwraps. The problem is, they can be hard to find.

A former Taco Bell employee said in a YouTube video that the only 12-inch tortillas she's found in stores are Old El Paso's Grande size. But if you can't find them and come up empty with other brands, there is, of course, a hack: Buy 10-inch tortillas and cut one into quarters. After layering the fillings on a tortilla, put one of the quarters on top to cover any gap before folding up the sides to create the crunchwrap's distinctive hexagon shape.