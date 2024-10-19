The Bread Swap You Need For A New Spin On Grilled Cheese

There are plenty of reasons people crave comfort food and grilled cheese is always a favorite. It evokes memories of childhood, it's easy to make and it pairs so deliciously with a warm bowl of tomato soap. If grilled cheese is your all-time favorite comfort food, swapping English muffins for bread when you make it will change everything you thought you knew about grilled cheese sandwiches.

English muffins may always be thought of as a breakfast staple, especially among fans of McDonald's breakfast items. But they're perfect for grilled cheese too. Splitting open an English muffin and grilling it reveals the muffin's pockets which give warm, melty butter and gooey cheese lots of room to settle into.

But wait, there's more! Not only do you have more surface area to make cheesy grilled cheeses, but your favorite comfort sandwich will be deliciously crispy and crunchy. If you really want to get inventive, you can flip the muffin halves so the insides are on the outside, making your sammy extra crunchy on the outside.