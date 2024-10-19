The Bread Swap You Need For A New Spin On Grilled Cheese
There are plenty of reasons people crave comfort food and grilled cheese is always a favorite. It evokes memories of childhood, it's easy to make and it pairs so deliciously with a warm bowl of tomato soap. If grilled cheese is your all-time favorite comfort food, swapping English muffins for bread when you make it will change everything you thought you knew about grilled cheese sandwiches.
English muffins may always be thought of as a breakfast staple, especially among fans of McDonald's breakfast items. But they're perfect for grilled cheese too. Splitting open an English muffin and grilling it reveals the muffin's pockets which give warm, melty butter and gooey cheese lots of room to settle into.
But wait, there's more! Not only do you have more surface area to make cheesy grilled cheeses, but your favorite comfort sandwich will be deliciously crispy and crunchy. If you really want to get inventive, you can flip the muffin halves so the insides are on the outside, making your sammy extra crunchy on the outside.
Time to get cheesy
Now that you know the secret to an even better grilled cheese, the question becomes, what kind of cheese should I use to test it out? If you're a one-cheese grilled cheese type of person, it's hard to go wrong with classic American. It melts well, it'll run into all the muffin's crevices, and it's nostalgic.
But for foodies who can't get enough cheese on their grilled cheese, combining cheeses is the way to go. This will make your new English muffin an insanely flavorful, melty, crunch masterpiece that you tweak all kinds of fun ways. American gives your sandwich meltiness, mozzarella gives you a satisfying cheese pull and mild flavor. Pepper jack can spice your sandwich up a little and brie is a nice creamy cheese that adds even more buttery flavor.
No matter what cheese you choose, get ready for an incredible mouthfeel and plenty of crunch as you dig in and enjoy! We also recommend waffling your grilled cheese for another delicious twist on a old favorite.