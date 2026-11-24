The penultimate month of 2026 is nearly over after a slew of exciting new releases at restaurants and retailers across the country. While new products at stores like Sam's Club have prepared shoppers for the holiday season and beyond, November has also seen a large number of tasty new items get added to some of our favorite fast food menus. Of the many different foods and beverages to arrive this month, we found 10 that stand out from the pack in terms of taste, quality, and price.

Fast food restaurants are known for having their fair share of Thanksgiving-centric items, but many of those already dropped before October ended, making them ineligible for this list. For that reason, this list has a varied lineup of items that spans several different cuisines, flavors, and media tie-ins that have defined this month in the world of fast food. So, if you're a fast food fanatic, keep an eye out for what could be your new favorite item at one of these chains.