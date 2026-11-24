The Hands-Down Best New Fast Food Menu Items Of November 2026
The penultimate month of 2026 is nearly over after a slew of exciting new releases at restaurants and retailers across the country. While new products at stores like Sam's Club have prepared shoppers for the holiday season and beyond, November has also seen a large number of tasty new items get added to some of our favorite fast food menus. Of the many different foods and beverages to arrive this month, we found 10 that stand out from the pack in terms of taste, quality, and price.
Fast food restaurants are known for having their fair share of Thanksgiving-centric items, but many of those already dropped before October ended, making them ineligible for this list. For that reason, this list has a varied lineup of items that spans several different cuisines, flavors, and media tie-ins that have defined this month in the world of fast food. So, if you're a fast food fanatic, keep an eye out for what could be your new favorite item at one of these chains.
Starbucks Tiramisu Velvet Latte
Starbucks' Tiramisu Velvet Latte stood out among its special holiday menu drop on November 5. The drink features 2% milk, vanilla syrup, and the chain's signature espresso blend, all of which are a common recipe for success at Starbucks. However, the drink's unique taste and texture are thanks to the Velvet Mascarpone Cold Foam and Cocoa Cookie Dusting, emphasizing the tiramisu flavor. This strong combination of ingredients works well in both hot and iced lattes, making it a great choice for many coffee drinkers.
McDonald's Cookie Butter Frappé
Another worthwhile coffee drink and the first of two McDonald's items on this list, the Cookie Butter Frappé is a delectable beverage that first launched on November 3. The frappé includes cookie butter syrup, an add-on that brings warm autumn and winter flavors to the forefront, and is topped with two show-stealers: sweet vanilla whip and caramel cookie crumbs. While the flavor also comes in latte and iced forms, the frappé version is undoubtedly the best option of the three, as it puts the sweet beverage on an even higher level.
McDonald's Red Bull Frosted Cranberry Energizer
Moving away from coffee but remaining in the realm of caffeinated drinks, the launch of Red Bull refreshers was one of the biggest changes at McDonald's in 2026, and its newest variation is arguably its best to date. The Red Bull Frosted Cranberry Energizer came out alongside the cookie butter drinks on November 3 and is already well-liked. Plus, by mixing with your straw before tasting it, you can immerse the cold foam and sprinkles into the drink.
WingStop Sizzlin' Sichuan Wings
In October, we saw the launch of the bizarrely delicious Sour Patch Kids Wicked Punch Wing Stop flavor, and this month, it's the spicy Sizzlin' Sichuan Wings that are the newest addition to the chain's menu. The wings, which first came out on November 20 for Club Wingstop members and four days later nationwide, are an absolute must-try for fans of bold and spicy sauces. Not only do the wings provide the unforgettable taste (and tingle) of Sichuan peppercorns, but they also have a subtle sweetness. Aside from the classic and boneless wings, you can also get this flavor with the chicken tenders and chicken sandwiches.
Qdoba Chicken Tinga
Qdoba is best known for its build-your-own burrito bowls, and the chain's newest protein ingredient, the Chicken Tinga, has become a highlight since arriving at Qdoba locations nationwide on November 3. It's a bolder version of the traditional chicken option on its menu. Similar to the original Mexican recipe for chicken tinga, Qdoba's is smothered in a sauce that includes tomatoes, onions, peppers, and spices to make it remarkably tasty. Thus, while our own Ed Kdonian notes that the Chicken Tinga falls short of Qdoba's returning Tortilla Soup, it remains a must-try for those looking for a simple upgrade to their chicken burrito bowl.
Spicy Chick-fil-A Sauce
If you're a fan of Chick-fil-A, then chances are this is the biggest entry on this list despite it being a free add-on at the fast food chain. The Spicy Chick-fil-A Sauce is a fiery upgrade to the restaurant's iconic house sauce, which is essentially a mixture of honey mustard, barbecue sauce, and ranch. This new version, however, infuses peppers into the dip to give fans craving a bolder taste a spicy kick. Our own Dani Zoeller gave the Spicy Chick-fil-A Sauce a positive review when it first dropped on November 16.
Smoked Gouda and Bacon Sonic Smasher
The Smoked Gouda and Bacon Smasher was first made available through the Sonic app on October 26, but has become known as one of the best on the menu since its nationwide release on November 2. The gouda cheese is the biggest game changer, with a richness that amplifies the savory flavors of the beef patty and slices of bacon. Overall, if you've enjoyed other versions of Sonic's smash burger, you'll likely appreciate what the chain's newest item has to offer.
Taco Bell Flamin' Hot Mini Taco Salad
Another item that technically debuted prior to November, the Flamin' Hot Mini Taco Salad at Taco Bell was first tested at Live Más Live in March before finally making its way to the nationwide menu on November 12. The new item features both rice seasoned with Flamin' Hot Fritos and pieces of Flamin' Hot Fritos alongside seasoned beef, chipotle sauce, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and refried beans in a crunchy flour tortilla bowl. According to our own Michael Palan, who reviewed the Flamin' Hot Mini Taco Salad earlier this month, the Fritos chips are a major reason why the limited-time item is a spicier, crunchier, and tastier version of the original mini taco salad that Taco Bell fans already adore.
Krispy Kreme Caramel Pumpkin Doughnut
The only true Thanksgiving item on this list, the Caramel Pumpkin Doughnut at Krispy Kreme is the quintessential autumn treat. The new product is a glazed doughnut — which is the best that Krispy Kreme has to offer) – that is dipped in caramel icing, coated with pumpkin spice cookie crumbles, and topped with a pumpkin cream frosting. However, the item's major flaw is that it's only available for a short period of time. After debuting as part of the Krispy Kreme Thanksgiving Collection on November 12, the doughnut will only be available through November 26.
Popeyes Spice City Sandwich
A short-lived yet iconic addition to the Popeyes menu, the Spice City Sandwich was a special tie-in with "Grand Theft Auto VI" that only lasted from November 19 to November 22. The brief addition to the menu was essentially a double chicken sandwich, featuring two of Popeyes' large chicken fillets stacked on top of one another with pickles and either spicy or regular mayo spread on each brioche bun. While this sandwich doesn't reinvent the wheel as far as Popeyes' chicken sandwiches are concerned, it was an absolute behemoth that could satiate even big eaters and served as a strong novelty item to accompany the game's massive worldwide release.