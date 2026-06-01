We Tried 12 Krispy Kreme Doughnuts And This One Was Hands-Down The Best
Doughnuts are a beloved treat in this country. with the vast majority of Americans loving one or several variations of the delicious breakfast/dessert. The immense popularity of doughnuts has made Krispy Kreme — one of the premier doughnut chains — a household name due to its delicious selection. However, only one style of doughnut can truly be the best of the best, and in the case of Krispy Kreme, there's no doubt that the Original Glazed variety is the chain's absolute pinnacle of doughnut perfection.
We made this remarkable discovery when we ranked 12 popular Krispy Kreme doughnuts. We stacked up simple and clean classics against many capable challengers, only to realize that the Original Glazed was undoubtedly the best choice. "It can't be outdone, and there's a reason it's the Krispy Kreme staple," wrote our reviewer. "I swear they could remove every other doughnut from the menu and just serve the Original Glazed for the rest of time."
These yeast-raised donuts are absolutely delectable, and have a texture that is absolutely one-of-a-kind when eaten fresh; it almost melts in your mouth. The Original Glazed doughnuts were the first to be made by Krispy Kreme back in 1937, so it's no surprise that none of the chain's other offerings could compete with this legendary treat.
The Original Glazed doughnut is Krispy Kreme's shining star
While the first Original Glazed doughnuts at Krispy Kreme were made using potatoes, the recipe developed in the late 1930s is still used today, with only brief departures from the formula over the years. This makes the bakery's doughnut mastery all the more impressive: Their product remains a consumer favorite throughout its entire existence without making any changes, even as more experimental and complex doughnut varieties became available.
Why? There's something undeniable about a great glazed doughnut. Plus, it's something of a litmus test for doughnut shops across the world. Celebrity chef and TV host Alton Brown once explained that Gibson's Donuts in Memphis, Tennessee was his favorite due to its ability to deliver a high-end, yeast-raised glazed donut. And as our ranked list shows, Krispy Kreme succeeds at providing such doughnuts remarkably well. We're very glad that the chain has helped popularize this delicious doughnut variant over the nearly nine decades it's been in business.