We Tried 12 Krispy Kreme Doughnuts And This One Was Hands-Down The Best

Doughnuts are a beloved treat in this country. with the vast majority of Americans loving one or several variations of the delicious breakfast/dessert. The immense popularity of doughnuts has made Krispy Kreme — one of the premier doughnut chains — a household name due to its delicious selection. However, only one style of doughnut can truly be the best of the best, and in the case of Krispy Kreme, there's no doubt that the Original Glazed variety is the chain's absolute pinnacle of doughnut perfection.

We made this remarkable discovery when we ranked 12 popular Krispy Kreme doughnuts. We stacked up simple and clean classics against many capable challengers, only to realize that the Original Glazed was undoubtedly the best choice. "It can't be outdone, and there's a reason it's the Krispy Kreme staple," wrote our reviewer. "I swear they could remove every other doughnut from the menu and just serve the Original Glazed for the rest of time."

These yeast-raised donuts are absolutely delectable, and have a texture that is absolutely one-of-a-kind when eaten fresh; it almost melts in your mouth. The Original Glazed doughnuts were the first to be made by Krispy Kreme back in 1937, so it's no surprise that none of the chain's other offerings could compete with this legendary treat.