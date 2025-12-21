These Are The Best Donuts In The Country, According To Alton Brown

Now, to credit one donut shop for your immense love of a city must say a lot about the quality of the bakery in question; in the case of Gibson's Donuts, the praise is far from undeserved. First opened in 1967 by Lowell Gibson, the shop was subsequently purchased by Don DeWeese in 1996, who kept the Gibsons' classic recipe and technique, down to the use of an antique glazing device that lightly coats and moisturizes each donut. Plus, the shop takes the time to allow its dough to rise three times throughout the process before molding, cooking, and glazing it for consumers to enjoy.

The raising and glazing methods are incredibly important parts of the equation for Alton Brown, who dove deeper into what makes Gibson's stand out so much in the "Decadent Donuts" episode of The "Best Thing I Ever Ate." While there are many great donuts out there — here are 13 of the best — Brown notes that it's the simplest flavor that needs to impress you. "You always evaluate a donut shop on its plain, yeast-raised glazed donut. If you don't do that right, everything else is smoke and mirrors," Brown advised. "The single best yeast-raised glazed donut comes from Gibson's ... It's a very tender donut, but it's also extremely airy. The only place I know with more majestic space inside of it is St. Peter's."

Ultimately, if you are curious about what all the fuss is about when it comes to Gibson's, you'll find out as soon as you walk in the front door; first-time visitors are physically thrown a donut on the house, something that many consider a great first impression for the high-caliber donut shop.