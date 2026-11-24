5 Most Popular Aldi Snacks That Have Dropped In 2026 So Far
One thing that makes Aldi such an interesting place to shop is the constant stream of ever-changing items arriving like clockwork on Wednesday. There are always fun new frozen foods, along with seriously cheap sauces and condiments, but you should also be sure to check the Aisle of Shame for sensational new snack items. (Even though perishable food finds aren't located in the center aisle, new snack products can often be found alongside the week's featured toys, clothing items, and household goods.)
All the items on this list were introduced this year and received positive reviews. Unlike most of its competitors, Aldi doesn't publish customer ratings on its website, so we'll admit there's no data-driven metric behind our methodology. However, social media buzz speaks to these items being among the best snacks that Aldi had to offer in 2026.
Aldi will often debut items as limited-time weekly finds in order to test-market them before they're either made permanent or added to a regular rotation of seasonal products. With this in mind, we were saddened but not surprised to see that all of the items listed below are now out of stock. Still, judging by the positive acclaim each of them received, there's always a chance they'll return to Aldi's shelves at some point next year.
Better-for-you chips
Aldi regularly sells sweet potato chips under its Simply Nature label, but in early summer it introduced something new: Clancy's Farmhouse Ranch and Garden Jalapeño Sweet Potato Chips. These snacks combined beta carotene-rich sweet potato tubers (the most nutritious potatoes are the colorful ones) with the types of flavors usually found in less health-focused snacks. The chips were also cooked in avocado oil, which gives them a relatively heart-healthy boost.
Not only were these chips pretty nutritious, they tasted great too. They were described as thin, crispy, and full of flavor; with one Redditor saying of the Farmhouse Ranch ones, "These are really good ... Wish they sold these year round." A commenter admitted, "I may or may not have eaten a whole bag by myself." According to a third, "The jalapeno ones are amazing, too." An Instagrammer also enjoyed the latter variety, even in a sandwich. "Good spice to them; good kick," they noted, pointing out the contrast with the sweetness of the potatoes.
Legumes made snackable
Judging by the number of items found on store shelves, the top two vegetables for snack chips would have to be potatoes and corn, and lentils seldom come to mind when you think of snacking. Clancy's Sour Cream and Onion Lentil Loops may have gone some way toward changing this since they turned out to be such a tasty surprise. The snacks somewhat resembled Funyuns in appearance and were introduced early in 2026 as a healthier alternative to potato and tortilla chips. Aldi touted them as being fairly protein-rich, with 4 grams per serving, but nutrition isn't all they had to offer.
"These are yummy, I recommend before they are gone," commented one Redditor of the late winter item. Another confessed, "I bought a bag of these and accidentally ate the entire thing in the car on the way home." A different r/aldi poster said of the snacks, "These are tasty and super crunchy." Someone else was skeptical at first became a believer at first bite, saying, "I wasn't expecting much, but these are delicious ... This feels like a real snack. I can't taste the lentil at all."
Mexican-inspired trail mixes
In April, Aldi introduced two new flavors of trail mix. One was sweet, the other savory, and both were inspired by Mexican flavors. Southern Grove Horchata Trail Mix combined cinnamon and vanilla-glazed almonds, roasted cashews, spiced pecans, and yogurt-coated peanuts and pretzels. Southern Grove Spicy Queso Trail Mix was a mixture of cheddar-flavored cashews, jalapeño cheddar sesame sticks, jalapeño peanuts, pepper Jack cheese crisps, roasted vegetable corn chips, and salsa-flavored corn sticks. Both varieties, different though they were, proved to be a hit with Aldi shoppers.
A YouTube review of both trail mixes said of the Horchata, "It all goes well together ... There's no disappointing items." They found the Spicy Queso to be equally enjoyable and summed up the review by saying: "No matter which one you pick ... you're getting a good buy." A Facebook user agreed with the assessment, saying, "That horchata trail mix is a need!" A Redditor captioned a photo of the Spicy Queso with: "Got this yesterday and it's almost gone, please make this a permanent item."
Tangy tropical tortilla chips
Tortilla chips come in all kinds of off-the-wall flavors these days, such as Doritos Tangy Ketchup and Hot Mustard. Aldi managed to come up with its own crunchy surprise this year: tangy pineapple chips kicked up with habanero heat. Not everyone's a fan of less-traditional tortilla chips, but Aldi shoppers willing to take a chance on Clancy's Pineapple Habanero Flavored Tortilla Chips found they really, really liked them.
"These new pineapple habanero tortilla chips are so good! Great tangy/ savory taste with a sweet zing, a nice pineapple smell, and just enough spice to keep me from eating the whole bag in one sitting," was the capsule review of one Facebook user. Another poster said, "This has a great light taste of pineapple and a little heat!" They recommended dipping the chips in mango or pineapple salsa. "OMG these are amazing. The flavor is so unique," raved a third member of Facebook's Aldi Aisle of Shame Community. A Redditor concurred: "Pineapple habanero tortilla chips. Very good!"
An unexpected cracker flavor
Taking tropical flavors in new and different directions seemed to be a theme for Aldi this past summer, as August saw the introduction of Savoritz Tropical Yogurt Rice Crackers. These star-shaped puffy crackers were dipped in three different yogurt flavors — orange, passion fruit, and strawberry — and were tinted in matching pastel colors. (The passion fruit ones were green.)
The fruit-flavored crackers were apparently not such an off-the-wall idea as they sounded, and they quickly flew off the shelves. According to an r/aldi member, "They are phenomenal and they only had ONE bag left when i went to check today." They begged fellow forum users to send them the crackers if their Aldi still had them in-store, but didn't seem to get any takers. OP did, however, garner plenty of sympathy from similarly-deprived cracker cravers. One shopper said, "i found these last week and then got one bag and finished them off and went again today and found the LAST bag on the shelf." Another added, "Ugh same. Getting my heart (re)broken weekly."