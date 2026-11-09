7 Best New Aldi Frozen Finds Of 2026 (So Far)
Aldi has had a remarkably strong year in terms of the many new products it has dropped for consumers to enjoy. Aldi's Aisle of Shame has been responsible for many of these great new items, and the store's frozen section has also seen many strong additions throughout the year.
While it might not be as apparent to less-committed fans of Aldi, the grocery chain's frozen section is considered a true highlight of the store. In fact, many frozen items at Aldi have garnered a reputation among customers for being must-buy products due to them being both delicious and easy to make. This makes it harder for new items to stand out, as the section already has a highly competitive lineup of great items trying to grab your attention, but a handful of these newbies have shone brightly enough this year to warrant a spot on this list.
Something to keep in mind is that many Aldi items are not restocked regularly throughout the year, and all of these items are currently out of stock on Aldi's website. That being said, Aldi products often come and go so keep an eye out for each of these frozen goodies if you're looking for something sweet, a nice side dish, or a quick dinner to make on short notice.
Bremer Pepperoni Pizza Rollups
Starting things off with a snack that immediately got the attention of pizza lovers, the Bremer Pepperoni Pizza Rollups first started gaining traction online in June when positive reviews of the product started getting uploaded to Aldi fan pages. The reviews have been positive for good reason, as the pizza rollups essentially bring together taquitos and pizza pockets to create a uniquely tasty snack or appetizer. Each box of the Bremer product comes with six rollups, and when air-fried or baked and paired with some marinara sauce they are the perfect balance of cheesy, savory, and saucy.
Fremont Bavarian Pretzel Breaded Shrimp
Frozen seafood isn't everyone's preferred style of food, but it's hard to deny it can taste absolutely incredible when done right. Luckily, the Fremont Bavarian Pretzel Breaded Shrimp which launched at Aldi in January features some absolutely delicious frozen shrimp that is worth giving a shot. Each bag contains 10 ounces of the miniature shrimp pieces which consumers will appreciate for having a fish-forward flavor that is complemented by its breading rather than overpowered by it. Because the product is best-known for its crunchy pretzel breading, air-frying the shrimp is likely your best bet for getting the most out of this frozen appetizer from Aldi.
Seasoned Sweet Potato Tots
Another frozen item that is the perfect choice for a side dish or appetizer is the Aldi Seasoned Sweet Potato Tots, which are a new must-buy item that first released in June alongside several other great Aldi products. While the chain has sold frozen tater tots in the past — most notably under its Season's Choice private label — the new, Aldi-branded sweet potato tots have the ideal level of sweetness to balance out more savory dishes or to enjoy for a miniature dessert alongside some cinnamon- or brown sugar-based dipping sauce. When it was available, the 20-ounce bags of sweet potato tots cost just $3.99, making it both tasty and cost-efficient.
Sundae Shoppe Sorbet
Moving on to the sweeter things in life, Aldi's in-house brand of frozen treats, Sundae Shoppe, introduced a brand new line of products that immediately impressed consumers this past summer. The launch of Sundae Shoppe Sorbet last July was a major highlight, as the frozen dessert was the perfect summertime treat. The pint-sized containers of sorbet came in raspberry, strawberry lemonade, pineapple, lemon blueberry, mango, and passionberry flavors; a selection that is sure to excite fans of sweet, fruity frozen treats the next time they pay Aldi a visit.
Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Chicken Caesar Pizza
Looking now toward the whole meals you can purchase from Aldi's frozen section, there have been a few unique items that have intrigued Aldi consumers this year. And yet, nothing has been quite as noteworthy as the new Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen pizzas which have been sold at the chain since late October. The Chicken Caesar Pizza is arguably the less spectacular of the two new styles on this list, but it's an undoubtedly tasty pie that deserves your attention. The special pizza piles diced chicken, green onions, and Caesar dressing on top of a four-cheese blend and seasoned pizza crust; making for a savory and delightful pizza big enough to share with your loved ones.
Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Big Dill Pickle Pizza
Arguably the most peculiar (and exciting) item on this list of great debuts is Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Big Dill Pickle Pizza. While this will obviously turn away the many pickle haters out there, the Big Dill Pickle Pizza is a tasty new item that successfully brings together pizza and pickles into one fascinating amalgamation of flavors. Beyond the dill pickle chips featured on the pie, it's also topped with Julienne ham, crushed red pepper, and creamy dill sauce alongside the company's signature four-cheese blend. This is clearly an item made for the pickle lovers out there, but even those who don't believe the many positive reviews of the pizza must admit the novelty of the item alone makes it well worth trying out at least once.