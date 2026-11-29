10 Sam's Club Perks You Might Not Even Know About
Sam's Club is known for its great deals on large quantities of staple foods and household items. It's also known for its ready-to-eat, prepared foods, like its rotisserie famous chickens (for less than $5, at that!) and cafeteria hot dogs. You can even find great deals on tech, clothes, and toys.
For all the strolling of those wide Sam's Club aisles that you might do, though, there could still be some deals and perks that you're entitled to with your membership that you're just not taking advantage of. You could be making a big Sam's Club mistake — leaving money on the table or forgoing some conveniences that might make your life a little easier.
Intrigued? Let's make sure you're getting the full, total value out of your Sam's Club membership. Here are 10 perks to look into today. You can thank us after you've saved big bucks on your prescription or travel, or after your next Sam's Club shopping experience is more seamless and smoother than ever.
Pharmacy savings
The current reality of healthcare in the United States is unfortunately that, more often than not, all aspects of your care can cost quite a lot, from doctor's visits to tests to your prescriptions. Sam's Club, though, can assist with at least one of these. Let's start with the pharmacy savings.
If you have a Sam's Club Plus membership, you can actually get some generic prescriptions totally for free, including very common medications, such as finasteride and sertraline. On top of these, you can get prescriptions for 30 days' worth of hundreds of other drugs for $10 or less. All you have to do is show your membership at the Sam's Club pharmacy. (The savings even apply to prescriptions for select family members!)
Sam's Club Plus members report huge savings through this perk. For example, on Reddit, one member said they were paying $700 per month at CVS and Walgreens for their prescriptions, taken down to $300 at Sam's Club.
Free health screenings
Another way that Sam's Club can assist with some of your healthcare costs? Free health screenings. There are a variety of different screenings that you can take advantage of as a member (and even some you can take advantage of as a non-member!).
Head into the pharmacy for a free hearing test. Check vital info like pulse and blood pressure at one of the Sam's Club outposts that have installed a higi health kiosk. The kiosks will also allow you to check your weight and body mass index. The kiosks even have an online component that allows you to combine the kiosk's data with that of your favorite health-tracking app, for a more complete picture of your overall wellbeing. According to Sam's Club, since the stores began offering screening services, it's completed more than one million screenings.
Have somewhat deeper testing needs? You can even have blood testing done at Sam's Club now, via a partnership with BetterWay.
If all that wasn't enough, you can also enjoy using the Well app, wherein Sam's Club members engage in healthy habits to pursue their unique health goals. As they do, they earn in-app points that can be exchanged for real-life Sam's Club benefits (like free in-store items!).
Pet insurance and savings on pet prescriptions
It's not just the human members of your family who can encounter high healthcare costs. The furry family members in your crew can definitely rack up their own medical debt, if you're not careful. Sam's Club can help here, too, though, with savings on pet prescriptions and even a pet insurance offering.
Sam's Club members receive an up to 15% discount on a Spot Pet Insurance policy, with extra discounts if you insure multiple pets. Once you have the insurance policy, you'll be eligible for the Spot Pet Rx Program at Sam's Club, which gives you a range of prescription-related benefits. For example, you can get dozens of pet prescriptions for $15 or less. You can also get basic medicines your pet will routinely need for $0, such as heart worm, flea, and tick medications. All the while, you'll know your pet is protected from the costs associated with illness, accidents, and just basic routine healthcare, and all at a discount.
Early access to online savings
The regular Sam's Club membership comes with tons of savings and great perks, but if you upgrade to the Sam's Club Plus membership, you'll enjoy even more benefits, even if it is going to cost more money per year. However, you could make up that extra cost by taking advantage of one perk in particular: Early access to online savings.
That's right. If you're a Plus member, you can access online sales and deals up to 12 hours earlier than everyone else. That can come in super handy if you're trying to snag an in-demand item at a stellar price.
That's not the only thing you get early access to as a Plus member, either. You also receive early access to the store itself, with the doors opening an hour earlier to Plus members. We all know that a crowded store is one of the top things customers hate about shopping at Sam's Club. This membership benefit allows you to avoid this headache entirely.
Scan & Go shopping
If you're not making use of this Sam's Club convenience — which is available to everyone, by the way, regardless of your membership tier — you're missing out. Scan & Go shopping is a feature available within the Sam's Club app. As you shop and drop items into your cart, you give them a scan using the app. The app keeps a running total of your purchase. When you're ready to leave the store, all you do is literally pay in the app and then show your app to the store associate at the door before you exit. The Scan & Go feature also works in the café and at the Sam's Club gas station.
Still, this is a somewhat underutilized perk of shopping at Sam's Club (and one that Costco members wish they had). As one Reddit user posted, "I assume most people just don't know about Scan & Go? There's like hundreds of customers that I'm always seeing, but I swear it's mostly me and sometimes one other dude. Last time I went I saw one dude pointing his phone's camera at the item's bar code and felt like I found my lost brother or something."
Photo printing services
If you've been ordering all of your family photos, holiday cards, and other photo-printed products from a big-name supplier, like Shutterfly or Snapfish, you may want to consider looking at the deals you could potentially get through Sam's Club. That's correct. Sam's Club offers its members full photo-printing services and there's no need to go in store. You can order whatever you like online and receive free shipping, no matter how little or much you spend.
Prints, magnets, mugs, mousepads, photo books, wedding invitations, and more — it's all an option. However, it's not one that many people know about, or if they do, they're not utilizing it. In the highly active Sam's Club Fans group on Facebook, for instance, someone asked for opinions regarding the service and received no answers. They took a chance and found that not only did they save money, but they found that the quality was similar to what they would get with Snapfish, even though there weren't as many options as what Shutterfly provides.
Discounted travel
Booking your next trip through Sam's Club could help you score some greater savings and you could enjoy a greater level of service, too, as, when you book through Sam's Club, you get access to a dedicated customer service line to help you navigate any travel snafus that arise. You can book hotels, rental cars, and cruises through Sam's Club. For cruises, Sam's Club does not charge any booking fees and you can put your cruise fare on a payment plan. Additionally, when you book, you'll earn Sam's Cash, which can then be spent at Sam's Club or you can actually get just straight cash back, if you so choose.
On Reddit, Sam's Club members assure others that the travel deals through the brand are legitimate and that you can get some seriously good deals — in some cases saving nearly $1,000 on a booking as compared to what you might pay elsewhere. However, some travelers do mention a few things to watch out for. You can't modify or cancel your booking, for instance, once it's confirmed, and you might encounter some extra resort fees upon checking into your room that aren't included in the advertised price.
Cheaper event and entertainment tickets
Very similarly, if you're having some difficulty snagging decent tickets for that upcoming event that you just have to be at, consider looking at the Sam's Club entertainment and travel booking site. Right alongside all the hotels and cruises that are on offer, you'll find tickets to theme parks, lift tickets for ski resorts, tickets for concerts and shows, and even movie tickets.
Even though there's a very broad number of options available, though, many people report not knowing that Sam's Club even sells entertainment tickets, across platforms like Facebook. Still, for those who have figured it out, they report that the tickets are legitimate and you can find significant discounts. The one downside is that for select events, you can't pick your actual seats within the venue — which could be a deal breaker for some. Regardless, it's worth giving the platform a look if you're comparing all of your options for a can't-miss event.
Simple car shopping
It's not just tires that you can buy at Sam's Club — you can buy the whole car. Through TrueCar, Sam's Club offers online auto shopping. All you do is log into the website with your membership and then you can begin discovering all of the discounts that are available to Sam's Club members specifically. Once you've found a vehicle that you like online, go to the dealership where it's actually located and give it a spin. In addition to discounts, Sam's Club members also receive offers unavailable to the public, such as an extra cash allowance.
So what do real-life buyers think about purchasing a car through Sam's Club? One Reddit user reported their experience saying that it was very easy and they were able to get a deal on their car, with discounts offered right up front, no initial haggling needed. They also received a Sam's Club gift card as part of their purchase and they noted that they would buy a car through Sam's Club in the future.
Pizza delivery
Last, but certainly not least, a more recent perk added to the Sam's Club membership? Pizza delivery. You can get the same delectable Sam's Club pizza sold in the café delivered straight to your door, with no need for you to even leave your couch.
This perk was just added in May 2025, so is still relatively new and there's a lot to love. For one, the pizzas are less than $9 each — a steal. Additionally, you can ask for other items to be delivered alongside the pizza, to round out your dinner experience. Just go into the app or onto the store's website and schedule your delivery.
Do, though, keep in mind that this isn't a delivery process like you could expect from your typical pizza joint in town. The soonest you can get your pizza is within the next three hours after placing your order, and you have to specially choose an Express delivery for that to happen. Otherwise, the pizza will be delivered much like a typical grocery order, at a later, scheduled time.