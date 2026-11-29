Sam's Club is known for its great deals on large quantities of staple foods and household items. It's also known for its ready-to-eat, prepared foods, like its rotisserie famous chickens (for less than $5, at that!) and cafeteria hot dogs. You can even find great deals on tech, clothes, and toys.

For all the strolling of those wide Sam's Club aisles that you might do, though, there could still be some deals and perks that you're entitled to with your membership that you're just not taking advantage of. You could be making a big Sam's Club mistake — leaving money on the table or forgoing some conveniences that might make your life a little easier.

Intrigued? Let's make sure you're getting the full, total value out of your Sam's Club membership. Here are 10 perks to look into today. You can thank us after you've saved big bucks on your prescription or travel, or after your next Sam's Club shopping experience is more seamless and smoother than ever.