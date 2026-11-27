Every Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce, Ranked Worst To Best
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Every barbecue lover has their go-to sauce. A bottle of barbecue sauce can wear a lot of hats, depending on what's in the recipe. It has to make the chicken breast defrosting in your refrigerator a delicious Monday night dinner. It is supposed to help the sad dried out edges of leftover pulled pork become a superstar. And, it's expected to play well with anything else that is already on the plate. A barbecue sauce with honey sounds like an easy sell, but may not be the case when an already sweet brioche bun is involved. On the other hand, a mustard-based sauce might sound intimidating, but the minute you add it to a fatty piece of pork, it makes perfect sense.
Sweet Baby Ray's has a barbecue lineup all priced at $3.49 at my local Target, that stretches far beyond its simple original flavor. Although it boasts the signature sweet and tangy notes it's known for, there are multiple variations available, including sweet onions, smokey hickory, and even a nice kick of spicy heat. The wide range of flavors makes it easy to find a Sweet Baby Ray's barbecue sauce for any preference, dish, and occasion. This barbecue sauce ranking covers anything you would need to dress up everything, from chicken wings to baked beans. Before you plan your next weeknight dinner or big backyard barbecue, check out how these nine Sweet Baby Ray's sauces stack up to help decide which is best for you.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
9. Sweet Teriyaki Barbecue
Adding a sweet teriyaki element to barbecue sauce brings forth an entirely different experience. In theory, sweet and tangy components are a match made in saucy heaven. However, teriyaki is also a very specific flavor that could easily divide many barbecue aficionados who take the sauce as seriously as what it's on top of. The seemingly slight nuance in taste cannot help but instantly make anything it touches feel like Asian-style fare. It's definitely a good sauce packed with flavor and potential, but it's not as versatile as most of the other barbecue bottles in the ranking. It's the type of barbecue sauce that practically begs to top a piece of chicken served on a bed of fluffy rice rather than adding it to a bubbling pot of baked beans.
It's that level of specificity that's unfortunately responsible for its last place spot. One scenario where Sweet Teriyaki would probably win Sweet Baby's Rays some rave reviews would be on anything with a serious char. Chicken thighs, seared shrimp, chicken wings, roasted broccoli, or all of the above would be delicious with the teriyaki taste. Add some freshly chopped scallions and sesame seeds and the sweet teriyaki would really sing. If you use it in the right way, the sweet teriyaki can be a nice addition to many proteins. It's just not a good choice if you want a typical barbecue flavor that works with a variety of foods. Its limited range is its downfall here.
8. Honey Barbecue
The moment you utter the words Honey Barbecue, you are bound to be met with super fans of the combo. It's an understandable flavor combination and not an uncommon pairing in the barbecue universe. It's also a fantastic sauce for a plate of hot, crispy, fried chicken tenders and french fries for dipping, of course. There's something about the sweet honey that helps enhance the salty goodness of just about anything with a golden brown, crispy finish. This is the barbecue sauce you pick when you want a more mellow tang instead of something that might clear your nasal passages and be featured on the show Hot Ones.
Similar to the Sweet Teriyaki, the Honey Barbecue sauce knows its way around a char. It's a notch above because the teriyaki has a much more intense flavor than honey. Brush a layer on the package of drumsticks before they hit the grill, or drizzle some on a craveworthy pork sando with a salty coleslaw or briny pickles for an explosion of taste and texture. The savory and sweet parts of a sandwich like that balances and melds all of the different flavors together. That's not the only thing the two sweet sauces have in common. While Honey Barbecue is another solid option from Sweet Baby Ray's, the sweetness is what holds it back from a better spot. It can't compete with barbecue sauces that add appeal to a wider range of foods and that narrowness it's its greatest weakness.
7. Buffalo Barbecue
Another great Sweet Baby Ray's sauce that has limitations because of its strong flavor is the Buffalo Barbecue. It's sweet, but comes with a fiery edge, and if you love anything buffalo sauce adjacent it's a solid bet. This Sweet Baby Ray's bottle is perfect for crispy buffalo wings and gives you the expected flavors of the orange-tinted sauce with a dose of sweet barbecue. The Buff-a-Cue sauce is ideal for the person at your party who keeps grabbing a hot wing from the platter but dipping it in a bowl of barbecue sauce. For some it may be the compromise they've been looking for on wing night.
Buffalo Barbecue would also give a fried chicken sandwich a feisty kick and add a tasty twist when drizzled over a plate of french fries. You could even use it to bring new life and flavor to leftovers, making them feel like a completely different meal with little effort. Because the flavor is so pungent, it's not the easiest version of barbecue sauce to use freely. Wing sauce has an intense tang in addition to the heat and it's definitely not for everyone. It works on greasier, indulgent, fried food, like the ones listed above, because they are heavy enough to balance the overpowering presence of it. The noticeable barbecue flavor peeking through the heat is what puts it ahead of the former competition, but the super bold buffalo component won't let it go any higher in the ranking.
6. Sweet & Smoky Barbecue (No Sugar Added)
The Sweet & Smoky sauce is one of Sweet Baby Ray's no sugar added options in its barbecue line. It's tomato and vinegar-based with a light touch of smoke and a sweet ending. It's appeal is the classic smoky barbecue feel but with much less sugar than a traditional barbecue sauce. This particular bottle makes sense if you want to lead with smokiness in your meal above all else. It can work in a pot of beans to infuse some excitement or on an oven roasted chicken to add some extra personality without even turning on the grill in your backyard.
The classic tomato, vinegar, and smoke trio has much wider success on a number of proteins, from chicken to pork. This variation of Sweet Baby Ray's is a bit closer to an all-purpose version of barbecue sauce than the ones at the lower end of the ranking. Sweet & Smoky has the more expected flavor when you are in the mood for barbecue. The main reason it lands where it does is because of the sugar situation. While it's certainly the wiser choice for anyone watching their sugar intake or counting carbs, like many no sugar added foods, it feels like something was left behind before bottling. Will it satisfy a craving for barbecue flavor? Maybe. The truth is that the lack of sugar prevents it from having the real depth and darker color that comes with a typical smoky barbecue sauce.
5. Sweet Vidalia Onion Barbecue
The Sweet Vidalia Onion Barbecue sauce is for the souls out there who always ask for an extra serving of onions on top of their burgers, or any food really. It has a noticeable and delightful oniony essence swirled throughout the bottle of sauce. It's an interesting flavor because the inclusion of onion offers a burst of savoriness to the sweetness that naturally comes with any barbecue sauce. If you love adding griddled onions to your chicken sandwich or enjoy an onion jam with a piece of sharp cheddar cheese from a charcuterie board, this sauce will feel similar to that combo. If meatloaf is on your dinner rotation, brush on a serving of the Sweet Vidalia Onion Barbecue sauce for a new twist on the familiar tomato glaze in the recipe.
While this Sweet Baby Ray's barbecue sauce is a no-brainer on a cheeseburger or bratwurst, its ranking ultimately comes down to how much you want onion flavor to play a dominant role. If you spent the day smoking some baby backs, you might just want those flavors to be in the lead instead of adding another layer with the sweet Vidalia onions. It's not an every day, every time type of barbecue sauce but rather the one you use when you are in the mood for the extra onion energy. The onion is not as overwhelming as the honey in the barbecue sauce which is why it scored a little bit higher.
4. Original Barbecue
Sweet Baby Ray's Original is a good classic barbecue sauce with all of the regular players. It's thick, sweet, and super tangy with the vinegar and tomato flavors unapologetically right up front. It's a familiar combination and the version of barbecue sauce you could place on the table knowing it goes with almost anything people at your table will put on their plates. The consistency of this barbecue sauce alone earns it extra points because it will stay put on a rack of ribs, a sandwich, or a piece of chicken. It works both on the grill and as a great topper for a finishing touch. People have been known to add a lot of unexpected things to punch up a barbecue sauce, including a popular soda. This one, however, is for the fans who prefer a standard version.
The original is the safe choice. It's versatility is a great characteristic but can also come off as too basic, especially if you want a little something extra from your barbecue sauce. To be clear, basic does not at all mean boring. It's a common choice for creatures of habit who want the predictability and comfort of a traditional style barbecue sauce and it serves as a solid condiment staple that belongs in your pantry. The reason it didn't break into the top three is because those higher ranked barbecue sauces do something really well that adds to a meal without taking away from the barbecue feel.
3. Sweet 'n Spicy Barbecue
Sweet 'n Spicy Barbecue sauce brings something that is always successful on a plate of food. The peppery heat from this Sweet Baby Ray's option works sweet magic with a kick. Put it on a plate of heavy foods and the acidity breaks right through the richness to balance everything out. It's also the pairing of sweet and spice that separates it from the Buff-a-Cue. When you want a sauce with a little something extra, this is a great one. There's room to enhance a burger, wings, or other foods without taking away from the integrity of the barbecue feel.
The idea of a pulled pork sandwich solidifies third place. A pile of rich and tender pork on a soft bun can handle the sweet sauce. The kiss of heat that makes it much more lively. If you really want to level up the flavors, throw in a crunchy slaw or pickle. Better yet, use the Sweet 'n Spicy on a heaping mound of pulled pork nachos and you have a Mexican twist on a barbecue legend. It ranks higher than the Original because the heat level serves a purpose while still working on a variety of foods for your next cookout. What keeps it from being in the top two is that spice can lead to divisiveness. If you are using a rub or marinade that already has a peppery kick to it, you might not be so quick to add even more spice.
2. Sweet Golden Mustard Barbecue
If you are looking for a member of the Sweet Baby Ray's barbecue roster that will take the meal in an entirely different direction in the best way, look no further than Sweet Golden Mustard Barbecue. The mustard provides a special tang that gives a totally different splash of flavor than the pepper spice from the previous sauce. It's sweet like the other barbecue sauces, but it's really the mustard kick that makes you put it in your cart over and over.
On a pork shoulder, it would likely bring a good amount of brightness and definition to the protein. For a plate of tenders is like a version of beloved honey mustard that you also love to drag your fries through. Plus, if you're willing to deviate from your norm and add some of this sweet Sweet Golden Barbecue to your coleslaw it will get people talking and asking what is in your secret recipe. It's just one of many cooking hacks that can dress up a basic slaw with the simple twist of a cap.
The distinctive mustard flavor and its ability to level up a smattering of fatty, fried foods puts it as the runner up in this barbecue sauce taste test. The mustard's sharpness is what keeps it from taking the entire competition because it's a alpha flavor and may not appeal to everyone since it does shift the barbecue journey.
1. Hickory & Brown Sugar Barbecue
It's Sweet Baby Ray's Hickory & Brown Sugar version that comes out on top of the whole barbecue empire. The traditional feel of a standard barbecue sauce with just the right hint of sweet and smoky flavors makes it a truly formidable opponent in terms of having a wider appeal. The two flavors that make this sauce successful each have a specific job to accomplish and they both do them well. The brown sugar offers a welcome layer of depth and has more of a molasses-type of sweetness compared to the honey barbecue sauce. The hickory element brings the smoke you want and both things are effortlessly and seamlessly built into the original flavors of barbecue sauce.
You get the familiarity of your favorite barbecue sauce with a sweet bonus that only makes it better. Use Hickory and Brown Sugar Barbecue on a rack of ribs and you will understand its first place spot. A brown sugary, sticky glaze would be perfection against the savory meat. You can also use it on stovetop cooked chicken to give it a barbecue feel. Use it to take your baked beans from sweet to tasting like they have been candied with a side of smoke. Even a simple, juicy cheeseburger can gain another layer of depth by adding the Hickory Brown Sugar Barbecue Sauce. While there may be occasions where a different version of barbecue sauce makes sense, this one provided opportunity across the larger variety of dishes.
Methodology
There were nine of the Sweet Baby Ray's Barbecue sauces available in my area. For this ranking I tasted each variety straight from the bottle with a spoon. I think that's really the only way to accurately and fairly judge them. The minute other food is involved it could add too much bias.
Criteria included overall balance of the sauce, flavors, and versatility when thinking of how you might use each one. All of that being said, even with a single spoonful it's not difficult to imagine how you would use each different bottle in a specific meal. After getting a feel for each flavor, I considered what attributes made each one stand out.