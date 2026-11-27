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Every barbecue lover has their go-to sauce. A bottle of barbecue sauce can wear a lot of hats, depending on what's in the recipe. It has to make the chicken breast defrosting in your refrigerator a delicious Monday night dinner. It is supposed to help the sad dried out edges of leftover pulled pork become a superstar. And, it's expected to play well with anything else that is already on the plate. A barbecue sauce with honey sounds like an easy sell, but may not be the case when an already sweet brioche bun is involved. On the other hand, a mustard-based sauce might sound intimidating, but the minute you add it to a fatty piece of pork, it makes perfect sense.

Sweet Baby Ray's has a barbecue lineup all priced at $3.49 at my local Target, that stretches far beyond its simple original flavor. Although it boasts the signature sweet and tangy notes it's known for, there are multiple variations available, including sweet onions, smokey hickory, and even a nice kick of spicy heat. The wide range of flavors makes it easy to find a Sweet Baby Ray's barbecue sauce for any preference, dish, and occasion. This barbecue sauce ranking covers anything you would need to dress up everything, from chicken wings to baked beans. Before you plan your next weeknight dinner or big backyard barbecue, check out how these nine Sweet Baby Ray's sauces stack up to help decide which is best for you.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.