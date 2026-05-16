Give Pulled Pork Sandwiches A Mexican Twist With This Creamy Topping
Purists will say that a quintessential pulled pork sandwich requires nothing more than meat and bread. Others feel that something like raw red onion, snappy pickles, melty cheese, or crunchy coleslaw makes pulled pork sandwiches taste next-level. If you find yourself in the latter camp and are interested in taking your next barbecue sammy in a Mexican-inspired direction, cool and creamy guacamole is the perfect finishing touch.
Just like how a hefty dollop of guac is the ideal accompaniment for meat-loaded tacos, burritos, and nachos, so too is it a lovely foil to savory, smoky, and rich pulled pork. The avocado is at once creamy and vegetal, and guacamole's other typical ingredients bring much-needed brightness. Even a simple rendition with nothing more than mashed avocado, salt, and a bit of lime juice works well here, but some diced raw onion, fresh jalapeño, or pickled peppers all pair nicely with pulled pork. You can always start with grilled avocados to add a delectable, smoky note.
Take inspiration from a Mexican torta
Tortas are a staple of Mexican cuisine. These sandwiches can be based around a number of fillings, including milanesas (breaded cutlets), cold cuts, and grilled or braised meats. Indeed, pork is commonly featured in the form of pierna or carnitas — the former is a roasted, seasoned leg or shank while the latter is essentially chunks of pork butt cooked confit-style in lard. Garlic, onion, oranges, cumin, oregano, and black pepper are often used to marinate the meat in either preparation of what is essentially a Mexican version of pulled pork.
Pierna is sometimes served in an adobo sauce, which features dried, reconstituted, and blended chiles such as anchos, pasillas, or guajillos. These peppers blend perfectly with sweet, tomato-based barbecue sauces that are common with American-style pulled pork; just substitute them for any spicy components. For a shortcut, opt for canned chipotles in adobo sauce instead.
If your go-to pulled pork barbecue sauce calls for beer, swap it for a Mexican lager (some of which are better than others). If brown sugar is normally what you use, try piloncillo to bring the profile in a new direction. All of these modifications to the pulled pork will make the final product particularly delicious when mounded into a sandwich and topped with fresh guacamole.