Give Pulled Pork Sandwiches A Mexican Twist With This Creamy Topping

Tortas are a staple of Mexican cuisine. These sandwiches can be based around a number of fillings, including milanesas (breaded cutlets), cold cuts, and grilled or braised meats. Indeed, pork is commonly featured in the form of pierna or carnitas — the former is a roasted, seasoned leg or shank while the latter is essentially chunks of pork butt cooked confit-style in lard. Garlic, onion, oranges, cumin, oregano, and black pepper are often used to marinate the meat in either preparation of what is essentially a Mexican version of pulled pork.

Pierna is sometimes served in an adobo sauce, which features dried, reconstituted, and blended chiles such as anchos, pasillas, or guajillos. These peppers blend perfectly with sweet, tomato-based barbecue sauces that are common with American-style pulled pork; just substitute them for any spicy components. For a shortcut, opt for canned chipotles in adobo sauce instead.

If your go-to pulled pork barbecue sauce calls for beer, swap it for a Mexican lager (some of which are better than others). If brown sugar is normally what you use, try piloncillo to bring the profile in a new direction. All of these modifications to the pulled pork will make the final product particularly delicious when mounded into a sandwich and topped with fresh guacamole.