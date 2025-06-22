The Ultimate Cookout Starts With Grilled Avocados

Like the perfect barbecue sauce, an ice-cold drink pulled straight out of the cooler, and Aunt June's famous sour cream deviled eggs, avocado puts the bow on the ultimate cookout. But if you've eaten enough avo-stuffed spring rolls, dressings, and pasta-cado salads to make your eyeballs turn into avocados, throw that fruit on the fire and grill your guacamole.

We tapped Mike Williams, vice president of sales and marketing at Kenyon Grills, for a little advice on how to heat up our guac game. (Let there be grill marks.) "Grilling the avocados, tomatoes, onions, and jalapeños can really add some interest to the textures of the finished dish and add some caramelized notes," Williams says.

But to really crush the starring ingredient, you won't want to smear it all over the grate. "Avocados can become mushy or fall apart," Williams explains. "I recommend slicing them in half and removing the pit before grilling, although you can leave the skin on for a bit of stability to hold it together." Cover the flesh with a little oil and S&P, and lay your avocado halves face down on your grill. "Medium heat for 2 to 3 minutes ... and then let them rest for a couple of minutes before finishing the guacamole prep."

After you've got a little char on your grillable ingredients, simply chop, toss with lime juice and fresh cilantro, and, as Williams describes it, "Just throw it on there! Guacamole is such a great topping for burgers and hot dogs." Put it on your meat, your veggies, or your chips — just put those avocados on the grill.