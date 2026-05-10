The Crunchy Topping That Makes Pulled Pork Sandwiches Taste Next-Level

Pulled pork is sweet, smoky, and savory; it is also very soft. The combination of the pillowy white roll and tender shredded meat can easily grow tiresome and gummy after a couple of bites. This sandwich needs some crunch, and coleslaw is the ideal textural addition. "I've heard it done, but not something I ever'd do," said a skeptic of the combination (via Reddit). But if you've sampled pulled pork in states such as North Carolina, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Alabama, you know that slaw is just as at home on a sandwich as it is served as a side dish with a platter of smoked meats.

Crisp, crunchy, water-rich cabbage is the ideal foil for slow-cooked, fatty pulled pork — the textural contrast keeps each bite interesting, and the freshness lifts an otherwise heavy dish. Veggies like sliced or diced red onion, shredded carrots, or even scallions also work well as part of a cabbage slaw, as do punchy additions like chopped dill pickles or pickled jalapeño peppers. Whether you prefer a vinegary Carolina coleslaw or a creamy mayo-based number, consider making this accompaniment part of the main dish if you're interested in crafting the best pulled pork sandwich ever.