The Condiment You Need For Tangy Mayo-Free Coleslaw

Coleslaw is a versatile side that finds new life with a twist of honey mustard. What makes honey mustard work so well with coleslaw is its contrast. The honey provides a warm sweetness while the mustard offers some sharpness and heat. The combination of the two creates a profile that's sweet but not overindulgent and tangy but in a way that isn't overpowering.

Traditional coleslaw often uses creamy, heavy mayonnaise dressings. Though that is delicious, mayonnaise can sometimes overpower the natural crunch and freshness of the vegetables, while honey mustard brings out these qualities even more. Its bright tangy sweetness acts as a complement rather than a cover, leaving room for the crisp textures of cabbage and carrots to come through while adding a modern twist to your coleslaw's flavor.

If you are accommodating someone following a vegan diet, replace honey with a plant-based sweetener like maple syrup or agave nectar and pair it together with your favorite mustard. Don't worry — this vegan-friendly option still retains the balance of sweetness and tanginess that makes honey mustard so delicious.