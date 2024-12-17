The Condiment You Need For Tangy Mayo-Free Coleslaw
Coleslaw is a versatile side that finds new life with a twist of honey mustard. What makes honey mustard work so well with coleslaw is its contrast. The honey provides a warm sweetness while the mustard offers some sharpness and heat. The combination of the two creates a profile that's sweet but not overindulgent and tangy but in a way that isn't overpowering.
Traditional coleslaw often uses creamy, heavy mayonnaise dressings. Though that is delicious, mayonnaise can sometimes overpower the natural crunch and freshness of the vegetables, while honey mustard brings out these qualities even more. Its bright tangy sweetness acts as a complement rather than a cover, leaving room for the crisp textures of cabbage and carrots to come through while adding a modern twist to your coleslaw's flavor.
If you are accommodating someone following a vegan diet, replace honey with a plant-based sweetener like maple syrup or agave nectar and pair it together with your favorite mustard. Don't worry — this vegan-friendly option still retains the balance of sweetness and tanginess that makes honey mustard so delicious.
Why honey mustard is the ultimate coleslaw hack
It's easy to make variations on honey mustard coleslaw because the mustard blends well with other ingredients. Adding in some Greek yogurt provides a creamy texture. For aromatic depth, slice some red onions and mix them with the other vegetables. They not only add a pop of color but also enhance the tang of the dressing, adding a subtle sharpness to the mix. Apples bring sweetness and texture to the coleslaw, while hot sauce adds a fiery kick for those who prefer it spicy. For a bit of indulgence, dried fruits and nuts like cherries and almonds add a subtle layer of crunch and sweetness to the coleslaw, so you can't go wrong there either.
Now let's talk pairings! Pair this honey mustard coleslaw with chicken sandwiches and they'll be a hit anywhere you serve them. It also makes a great topping if you are making pulled pork sliders, adding tanginess and crunch to the smoky meat. Layer it on some fish tacos at your next BBQ. You simply can't go wrong with this coleslaw. Give it a try — everyone will be begging for seconds!